Indri Diwali Collector’s edition has earned a reputation of being among the best whiskies across the world.

This homegrown whisky recently bagged the ‘Best in Show’ Double Gold prize at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards.

A stupendous achievement, this prestigious award is a testament to the quality and the growing popularity of Indian single malts across the globe.

Whiskies of the World Awards, one of the largest whisky-tasting competitions in the world, judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year.

A panel of some of the top tastemakers and influencers in the alco-bev industry, after doing a rigorous blind tasting over several rounds across categories, declares one whisky as the best whisky in each class.

Moreover, they select one whisky as the Best in Show out of all the Best-in-Class whiskies.

This year, Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 has been selected for this top spot among top quality whiskies.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 is a peated Indian single malt made with six-row barley, distilled in traditional copper pot stills crafted in India.

Carefully matured in PX Sherry Casks for a significantly long time amidst the sub-tropical climate of North India, this unique expression entices you with a whiff of smoke and awakens your senses to a myriad of flavours such as candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, bittersweet chocolate and more.

The journey of Indri began with Indri-Trini, which was India’s first triple cask single malt.

The brand, ever since its launch in 2021, has won over 14 global awards till now.

Siddhartha Sharma, the founder of Piccadily Distilleries said on this win, “The perception of India is changing globally. India and Indians are breaking boundaries on all fronts be it technology, business, sport or crafted high-quality premium products.”

“It is an exciting time for India, and Indian whiskies are not far behind as we are playing our part in the India story,” he added.

“Indri’s big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map,” he added.

Sharma feels that it is an honour to be recognized and celebrated at a renowned platform by outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe

The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 will be available in US, India and selected European countries from November onwards.