It is necessary to follow some healthy and useful tips to stay fit after 40 years and some major lifestyle changes needed to be introduced in our daily routines.

Our life begins to become more disease prone as we continue to age and signs of ageing become prominent in our skin as we grow old with the passage of time.

Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared some useful tips to stay fit after 40 years-

1. Maintaining an adequate calcium intake will help to slow bone loss, so take fat dairy products, whole pulses, soybean and black sesame seeds regularly

2. Include low-fat, high-fibre foods in your daily diet. Eat more whole grains, dals, beans, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. They provide us with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which aid in reversing the ageing process whilst arming us with vital nutrients to fight age-related diseases and disorders.

3. Zinc is an essential mineral after forty as it is shown to sensitise the tissues to insulin. It also helps minimise sugar cravings and helps to rev up immunity. Most people who gain weight quickly in their forties also have uncontrollable sugar cravings. Consuming zinc supplements is helpful and so is taking good natural sources of zinc like black and white sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds.

4. Avoid table sugar entirely and indulge in the natural goodness of dates, black raisins, fresh fruits, figs etc.

5. Taking supplements of antioxidants along with the B-vitamins goes a long way in delaying the ageing process.

6. Eat adequate protein. Eat at least one egg a day and 1 cup curd, 1 cup dal and 100 to 200 gms of fish, chicken or paneer. Protein helps you to feel full and stops unnecessary hunger pangs and sugar cravings. It also helps boost your immune system.

7. Exercise regularly. Regular weight-bearing exercises are known to slow down bone loss. On the other hand, aerobic exercise (which increases the heart rate) would prove beneficial for maintaining good cardiovascular health and keeping the body’s joints, ligaments, muscles and tendons strong and mobile.