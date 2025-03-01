How much water should you drink every day?

Drinking enough water is essential for health, but the right amount varies based on age, daily activities, and weather, even though many follow the “eight glasses a day” rule.

Water helps your body in many ways. It controls body temperature, helps with digestion, removes waste, and keeps your skin fresh. If you don’t drink enough water, you may feel tired, get headaches, or have trouble focusing.

On average, men need about 3.7 liters (15 cups) of water daily, while women need around 2.7 liters (11 cups). This includes water from food and drinks like juice, tea, and milk. If you exercise a lot, live in a hot place, or are pregnant, you may need more water.

Your body shows signs when it needs more water. If your urine is dark yellow, your skin feels dry, or you often get headaches, you might be dehydrated.

To stay hydrated, always carry a water bottle, eat foods with high water content like watermelon and cucumbers, and drink water before meals. You can also set reminders on your phone to help you drink water regularly.

Drinking too much water can also be harmful, as it can upset the balance of minerals in your body. The best way to stay hydrated is to drink when you feel thirsty and listen to your body’s signals.

Keeping yourself hydrated is a simple way to stay active and healthy, so drink up and take care of yourself.