A clean and tidy space does more than just look good; it can improve your mood, health, and productivity, experts say. According to psychologists and lifestyle experts, living in a clean space can reduce stress and anxiety. Cluttered rooms often make people feel overwhelmed or distracted. On the other hand, clean spaces help the mind feel calm and focused.

According to Dr. Joseph Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University who studies the psychology of clutter, messy spaces really affect our brains. All those visual reminders of disorganization tire out our minds, making it tough to focus and think clearly. This “mental overload” can make it harder to remember things and simply wear us out. Studies also show that the more clutter we see, the more easily we get distracted.

Experts say that a clean and organized space can actually fix negative feelings. Dr. Danielle Roeske, from Newport Healthcare, states: “Our outer worlds invariably affect our inner worlds and vice versa.” She means that when things are tidy and structured around us, it helps us better handle our emotions inside.

“Your environment greatly affects your mental state,” says Dr. Rina Mehta, a psychologist. “When your surroundings are in order, your brain feels more in control and less stressed.”

Clean spaces can also improve sleep. Experts say that a neat bedroom, especially one free from dust and mess, helps the brain relax and prepare for rest. People tend to sleep better in rooms that feel peaceful and fresh.

In addition, clean homes may lead to healthier lifestyles. A study from the University of Indiana found that people with tidy homes were more likely to be physically active and have overall better health.

Even work performance can improve. Clean desks and organized workspaces help people concentrate better and complete tasks more efficiently.

Experts recommend simple daily habits to keep spaces clean: make your bed, clear off surfaces, and spend just 10-15 minutes a day tidying up.

“Clean space, clear mind — it’s more than just a saying,” Dr. Mehta adds. “It’s a small step that makes a big difference.”

So whether it’s your home or your workplace, keeping it clean could be one of the easiest ways to boost your mental and physical well-being.