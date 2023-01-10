Horoscope Today | 10 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You might attain great results if you be calculative in your financial transactions. Keep a keen watch on the stock market’s fluctuations. Maintain your usual diet, and common ailments won’t affect you. Proximity with a colleague is likely to enhance but avoid making it awkward. You may visit a city with a long history, art and culture. When handling money, proceed with additional caution. Keep an optimistic attitude no matter what challenges you face today. Self-introspection is likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: You probably can go out on a date with someone you know.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Fear may hamper your happiness. The financial situation will prosper. Your witty nature would brighten the environment around you. Your relationship will improve with personal guidance. Join hands with people who are creative and have similar ideas as yours. Chances of getting good news from a distant place. Married will be blissful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Give wheat and jaggery to Cows for maintaining great health.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Meditation and yoga will be beneficial. Keep a sharp watch on your valuables if you are going on a trip. A friend may seek your advice to sort out his personal problems. Do not make opinions about your lover by listening to others. Chances of achievement for working professionals. Laughter-filled day. You might face a difficult time with family members.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 PM to 4.15 PM.

Remedy: To gain good financial income, abandon the consumption of alcohol and non-veg food.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As the Moon is in Taurus, you should avoid acting rashly with people around you. Try to control your emotions. A perfect day to bring new items to the home. The spouse will be supportive. You will find your whole existence in eyes of your spouse. Your married life will rock today. Job seekers of this zodiac sign will get offers for employment.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Remedy: Consume food that contains more liquid for good health.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will be high in spirit today. You will see tremendous growth in your career. You will be appreciated for your politeness. You may suffer from financial loss, which can spoil your mood. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. You may face heartbreak in love. If married, one outsider may take interest in your spouse. However, nothing will go wrong.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Prepare multigrain rotis and feed birds for financial growth.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You will feel an extensive sense of wellness. You will enjoy a long trip with your family. Investment in anything will bring benefits. Good time to get involved in sports activities. You will receive exciting gifts from your beloved. Your skills will be acknowledged today. You will spend the best evening with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman regularly to make his financial status stronger.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Spend some amount of time for each other to rediscover and reaffirm you as a loving nurturing couple. Your children too will catch the vibrations of joy and peace harmony at home. This will give you greater spontaneity and freedom in your interaction with each other. A sudden inflow of funds takes care of your bills and immediate expenses. Your children would do their best to keep you happy. You would spread love pollution today. If you were struggling at work for many days, it is going to be a really good day. The correspondence needs to be handled with care. You will cherish the old beautiful romantic days today again with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Between 2.15 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Sunbathe daily for 15 – 20 minutes (early morning) to get rid of diseases and deficiencies.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You will have to make an important decision today- which will make you tensed and highly nervous. Control your tendency to live for the day and to spend too much time and money on entertainment. Do not let your friends take advantage of your generous behaviour. Today, you will be in the spotlight- and success is well within your reach. Today, you will plan to spend time with your spouse and take them out somewhere, but won’t be able to do so due to his/her ill health. Today, you will spend the best time of your life with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: Between 5.30 pm and 7 pm.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa and gain good health.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Health definitely needs care. Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful today, otherwise, financial losses can occur. Children could disappoint as they fail to live up to your expectations. You need to encourage them to see your dream fulfilling. Forgive bitter trifles in your love life. Your internal strength will equally support you in making the day awesome at work. To enjoy life, you must take out time to see your friends as well. No one will come to your rescue if you stay isolated and disconnected from society itself. Your spouse will push the rewind button of those early-stage love and romance today.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Between 11 am and 2 pm.

Remedy: Offer jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman and enjoy excellent health.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You may not be entirely healthy. Betting money or gambling may put you in trouble. Domestic work may tire you and you could be struggling with mental stress. You may enroll yourself in some short-term programs. Travel plans could be cancelled. Your marital life may not be smooth.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: Between 9 am and 10:30 am.

Remedy: Wear Green coloured clothes.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

A special compliment from a friend may lift your spirits. Money-related issues may finally get resolved. You may spend some wonderful time with your family members. Your partner may get demanding. You may get caught in prevailing office politics. A business trip may prove beneficial in the long run. Your marital life would be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: Between 1:40 pm and 2:55 pm.

Remedy: eat sugar before meeting your partner.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Your mind may be occupied with unwanted thoughts. You may engage in physical exercise. Previous investments may bring your financial benefits. Controlling emotions may get difficult. Your presence would always be appreciated by people around you. You would get to spend ample time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Between 10 and 11 am.

Remedy: Avoid alcohol.