Horoscope Today | 09 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Control your emotions and get rid of your fear. Explore new investment opportunities.

Love-filled day. Everything seems in your favor today at workplace.

You would like to do all the things that you used to love during your childhood.

You might have a quarrel with your spouse. Do not trust what others say or suggest.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Avoid overeating and keep an eye on your weight.

Don’t invest money without proper consultation.

Gift from relative might make you happy. Avoid one-sided infatuation.

Your work will be appreciated at office.

You may use your free time to finish the incomplete tasks.

Your spouse might show you his/ her not-so-good side.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health will remain good. A guest might arrive at your house unexpectedly.

Family front doesn’t seem to be happy and smooth.

Your sweetheart will show affection for you.

Partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans.

Try to complete your tasks on time. You will see the good side of your life partner.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

As the Moon is in Cancer, you will be determined and motivated today.

You are on a mission to complete your life goals and your efforts seem admirable.

You will make fun with friends and loved ones.

Avoid taking decisions hastily during business deals. Good day for romance.

You will fall for your spouse again. You will remain energetic at office despite work overload.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A good day lies ahead. You will feel confident and high on energy.

The issues on your domestic front will be resolved today.

A perfect day to go on a vacation with family. You will gain money from different sources.

You will attend social functions where you will come in contact with influential people.

After a long time, you and your spouse will spend a wonderful day together without fights and arguments.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your life will be changed in a positive way.

Do not waste your energy in unnecessary thinking.

Your hard work of previous days will bring results today.

People may take advantage of your generosity. Stay away from those people.

Your beloved will not be able to share feelings for which you will feel upset.

Control your speech during business meetings. You need to handle business deals sensibly.

Tiff between you and your spouse will come to a halt after remembering old beautiful days during arguments.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t hesitate to express your views. Let not allow confidence deficiency take over you as it will only complicate your problem and could retard your progress.

Express yourself to regain your confidence and smile hearty to tackle the problem. Any advice from your father can prove to be beneficial at the workplace.

Health of your parents causes concern and anxiety. Exciting day as you receive a call from your beloved. Venture into partnership with enterprising people.

You need to move out and rub elbows with people at high places. Your spouse will push the rewind button of those early stage love and romance today.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Avoid high calorie diet to keep yourself fit and fine businessmen who are stepping out of their homes for work should store their money at a safe place today, as there are chances of theft.

Relatives/friends drop by for a wonderful evening. Don’t wear those clothes which your lover doesn’t like as it may offend him.

New ideas would be productive. You know the importance of personal space, and you are likely to get a lot of free time today.

In this time, you can play a game or go to the gym. You will have a beautiful romantic day, but some health issues might trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Lovely mood of your spouse may brighten your day. Today, you can seek advice from the seniors of your family about finance management and savings and use them in your daily life.

You could be upset because of the prevailing conditions at home. Today chances of meeting someone who would appeal to your heart would be very strong.

Your internal strength will equally support you in making the day awesome at work.

Today, you should drive your vehicle carefully while coming back home from the office at night, otherwise an accident may occur and you may fall ill for several days.

If you were feeling cursed since long, this is the day when you will feel blessed.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You must get rid of the feeling of loneliness. Expenditure must be checked.

You may find comfort in your family members. Your ego may get in the way of achieving something good.

Romance may be missing in your love life. You may take up creative projects.

Your marital life would be blissful.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You would stick to an optimistic approach. Money may flow in from unknown sources.

Romance may suffer. Things may work in your favour at work. You have some serious arguments with your spouse.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You must get rid of your drinking habits. There could be financial benefits. You may meet a close friend after a long time.

Responsibilities may add up for you at workplace. Parents should pay attention to their children. Your marital life would be blessed.