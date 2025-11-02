Horoscope Today | 2 November 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 2 November 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (2 November 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Love and romance blossom as a current or potential love partner comes on strong with passionate affection. This person could have a lot to say that catches you by surprise. In the past, communicating may not have been this person’s strength, but now it’s like there’s no stopping the flow of words. Listen, and guard your responses. You’ll need to think about what he or she says.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Someone who may be something of a local celebrity might suddenly be attracted to you, although at this point neither one of you may be inclined to pursue it. Don’t expect much from this person beyond conversation, although this should be very stimulating now. The energy should be strong enough to last beyond the day, so don’t be shy about exchanging names and phone numbers.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Today you may be powerfully attracted to someone from a distant state or foreign country. The person may be highly educated and stimulating. You could find the conversation riveting. This person could be involved in the sciences, psychology, or perhaps metaphysics. You’ll probably choose to listen more than talk now.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Today you might be catapulted into the public eye in some way – and you won’t be very comfortable there! If you’re teaching, speaking, or leading a discussion group, it might be a good idea to seek the support of someone who has a stronger gift of gab than you. This person could be a close friend or a love partner. Don’t worry. With help, you’ll be fine!

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A wedding could take place. It might be yours or it could be that of someone close to you. Whoever is getting married is very happy. If it isn’t you, you’ll be happy for him or her and you might start thinking longingly of a celebration of your own. If you’re currently involved but not married, expect to move to the next level of commitment. If you’re already married, enjoy the party!

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Today you might do some routine work, perhaps as a volunteer, with an interesting person whose company you enjoy. Lively conversations should make the day go faster. You could end the day looking forward to seeing this person again. Through your new friend and the work, you should gain a lot of insight into the psyches of others, not to mention your own!

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

A new love relationship could appear on the horizon, perhaps with someone as creative as you. This could cause some self-doubt, particularly about your appearance, but don’t succumb to that. The person is drawn to your energy! Some fascinating conversations could take place. Feelings should run deep. This could lead to a long-term commitment.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Some visitors could come to your home today, perhaps a couple with a child. You’ll go through the place like a whirlwind and want everything to look just right. You might even be tempted to clean out the closets! Don’t bother. Just relax and enjoy the company of your guests. They’re more interested in what you have to say than whether or not the house is spotless.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

A call from a close friend or love partner could bring good news today. You’ll be so happy about it that you’ll want to get word out to everyone you know. This could involve romance or it might concern a creative project of some kind, perhaps involving writing and speaking. In the evening you’ll probably want to go out and celebrate with the person who brought you the news.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

You could be cleaning your house when you hear some wonderful news about money today. This could make your day. You won’t want to do much housework afterward. Don’t worry – the dirt isn’t going anywhere! Instead of feeling guilty about letting the housework go, go out and celebrate with a close friend or your partner. You deserve it. Have a great evening!

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Today could be one of the happiest days you’ve had in a long time. Perhaps you’ll spend it with a current or potential romantic partner, going to quaint places in your neighborhood. You could also hear from someone close that you may not have seen for a long time. A female author whose work you enjoy could publish a new book. Enjoy a thoroughly pleasant, stimulating day!

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Today you could receive an unexpected sum of money. Perhaps a friend who owes you could repay the debt, or you could get an unexpected opportunity to earn a little extra on the side. Romance should also go well, as both you and a current or potential romantic partner are feeling especially warm and sensual. Go to a favorite restaurant to celebrate your good fortune.