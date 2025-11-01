Horoscope Today | 1 November 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 1 November 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (1 November 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

A close friend or romantic partner might not seem communicative today and you might wonder whether this person still cares for you. He or she is experiencing a few difficulties, perhaps involving money, and so isn’t particularly good company. Listen if your friend wants to talk, but otherwise just be there. That’s what is important anyway.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Do you have a garden or some houseplants that seem a little droopy? Don’t worry about whether or not they’re all going to die. Revive them! You might feel that some things are more trouble than they’re worth. Give yourself space to be gloomy for a while and then perk yourself up. Buy yourself a present.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Today close friends, a love partner, or children may appear to be in a quiet, melancholy mood. You might wonder if you’ve done something to cause it, but it probably has very little to do with you, if anything. Responsibilities could be weighing on everyone, including you. The only answer is to pitch in and take care of business. Then treat yourselves afterward!

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Home responsibilities may increase markedly today, leaving you feeling like you’re the only member of the household getting anything done. You might give in to gloom, but don’t dwell on it for too long. You will feel a lot better if you pitch in and take care of whatever needs to be done and then treat yourself by going out to celebrate. Go to a movie, or better yet, a concert.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Hurry up and wait is today’s phrase. A visit from a close friend, love partner, or colleague might be delayed, perhaps because of something regarding money or possibly the arts. It keeps you trapped waiting, unable to go anywhere. At times like this, it’s best to distract yourself. Find something to do that engrosses you and the time will go by more quickly.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

You’ve been doing well financially. You want to do better, but you might feel temporarily discouraged. It seems you have to keep working harder to keep up the pace. This is more the result of low biorhythms than any true assessment of your situation. Today you might have to work a little harder, but you’ll get the results you want. Tomorrow will then be easier on you.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Today you might think you look awful and perhaps want to go out and change your whole look. Buy some new clothes and go for a workout. Even though you probably look pretty good, these activities make you feel good and increase your self-confidence. Your self-image is proportionate to your state of mind. You might just feel a bit down now.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Today you might feel unloved even though there’s no real reason for it. Your relationships should be pretty strong, but your biorhythms are down so you might be lacking in self-confidence. Phone a close friend and get together. Go shopping or to a movie and raise your spirits. By the end of the day you’ll feel like your old self again!

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Plans to get together with friends tonight could be delayed by responsibilities. It won’t stop you but it will mean getting together a little later. Someone close to you might feel a little down and seek a sympathetic ear. Try to get this person to forget his or her insecurities and see the situation as it is.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

You might have to work just a little harder to make money now. This might involve putting in extra time on a task, or it could simply mean that you have to make a few extra trips to the bank. Artistic insights might not be coming as profusely as usual, but this is all right. Relax and let things be, and the ideas will start coming again.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A delay in receiving acknowledgment of some sort could happen today. This might be disappointing, but don’t let it get you down. You’ll receive it, just maybe not on time! This isn’t a good day to execute any legal contracts or start a vacation. It’s a great day to take care of mundane tasks. Get busy!

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Depressing news about the state of the world economy or stock market could have you feeling gloomy and wondering about your financial future. Don’t worry. The world economy is in pretty good shape and you should be, too. Equity in property investments could be down, but they should recover shortly. Go with the flow and don’t believe everything you read or hear.