Horoscope Today | 12 June 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 12 June 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (12 June 2025).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Your dreams are more than just random firings of neurons, Aries. They can indicate unresolved issues, stress, deep desires, and lost memories. They can prove instrumental to understanding yourself and solving problems. Keep a dream journal and you can access the power within your subconscious and all you can learn from it. Examine your recent dreams. See if there’s something you need to recognize.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

If you’ve been tired lately, Taurus, it may be due to stress. Today’s aspects bring an added energy to communication. It would be wise to talk about some of the stress. Worry, anxiety, and fear are huge drains on physical and emotional health. Exercise can alleviate some of these. For others, talking is key. Find the most effective ways to rid yourself of such energy drains and feel better.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

It’s a good day to express your thoughts and feelings, Gemini. Whether it’s a loved one who’d appreciate affectionate words or a colleague who requires instruction, communication will come more easily than usual. You have a practical nature. Often you say what you think is required and not much else. Yet others may need you to say a lot more. Consider this as you go about your day.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Spread goodwill and affection today, Cancer. It’s been a while since you let people know that you care about and appreciate them. Cards, phone calls, letters, flowers, and hugs are ways to express your feelings. Consider surprising someone with lunch, or making something special for a friend. Make time for emotional as well as intellectual expression. It keeps a healthy balance in your life.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

If a problem comes your way today, Leo, look for the simplest solution. Not every problem is complicated. Often the most obvious answer is the best one. Try to keep your emotions out of problems that require calculation and thought. They can obscure the view and keep you from seeing what’s right in front of you. Draw strength from your common sense. Rule things out by process of elimination.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

It’s a good day to speak your mind, Virgo. Not that you generally have much trouble with this. But even you can face situations where you feel intimidated and hesitant to speak up. Not today. There aren’t going to be any circumstances you can’t handle, because the astral energy will boost your abilities. If there’s someone you’ve been reluctant to approach, make a move to talk to him or her.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Expect a boost to your communication skills today, Libra. If you often experience difficulty expressing your true feelings, this will be a welcome change for you. Consider talking things over with anyone you have unresolved issues with. With added strength and confidence, you should be able to work the problems out quickly and relatively painlessly.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

If something has been bothering you, Scorpio, today is a good time to work it out. Your excellent communicative ability will be even stronger with today’s energy. Whether your problems have to do with a colleague, boss, spouse, friend, or relative, you will find the words to effectively communicate your thoughts and feelings. Don’t hesitate to make those appointments.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

You can be quiet and reclusive when it comes to expressing feelings, Sagittarius. Today may be the exception. The aspects can bring real strength to your communication abilities. You’d be wise to seize the opportunity. Take steps to express your feelings by initiating conversations. Words will come much more easily than usual. If there are problems to handle, you will likely find resolutions.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

When did you last spend real quality time with your family – not counting regular chores? If it’s been a while, today is a good day to do it. If you have children, play with them or go to the park or zoo. If you’re single, consider visiting a parent or sibling. Communication is accentuated today. Talk will come readily and easily. Make the most of this by encouraging a bond with loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

How do you preserve your family history, Aquarius? Do you keep mementos in a box, display heirlooms, or make scrapbooks? You most likely realize the value of family history, but you might not preserve it as well as you should. Take steps to record and save precious items and memories from parents, grandparents, siblings, and others. Don’t forget your own history, too. One day you will be glad you did.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Overdue apologies can be made today, Pisces. It isn’t easy to admit you’re wrong, but the planetary aspects can boost your courage. Rather than stew with regret, meet with the person to make amends. Regardless of any discomfort, you will definitely find that you feel a lot better afterward. Even if the other person isn’t receptive, you will be able to say what needs to be said.