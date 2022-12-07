Horoscope Today, 07 December 2022

Wondering what stars have in store for you today? Find out the answers to your questions related to love, health, money, and career here for all zodiac signs. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Here is the day’s horoscope:

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your positive state of mind will help you excel in your professional life today. There is a high chance of you finally purchasing your dream vehicle today. Those going on a trip should prepare their itinerary beforehand to avoid any issues later on. Those who are in a relationship may get some support from their family and friends for marriage.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today you will be confrontational, Taurus. This comes after several weeks of holding yourself back from openly criticizing other people. You have especially strong feelings concerning anything that touches activities outside of the family. An explosion is imminent and likely unavoidable. Go ahead and express yourself. You will all be best friends again tomorrow!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You must be wondering what in the world is going on? On the one hand, you have humanistic and harmonious thoughts about your family and work environment. On the other hand, you also have a deep desire to destroy everything to start fresh! You will have to choose. In any case, given the current climate and the fire inside you, any sort of compromise will prove difficult. Don’t go overboard!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may be planning for the future, Cancer, yet find yourself needing to make choices that will resonate far beyond the next few months. You may have to consider sending your children to a new school, for example or decide to move across the country. These are big decisions, to be sure, but trust that you won’t be making them alone. Your loved ones have a say in these matters!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You can expect to be volatile today, Leo! No one will dare contradict you or insinuate that you’ve taken your ideas from others. You have the potential to get really angry. Rather than say things you might later regret, write down your thoughts. And if you do feel the need to make a speech, do it publicly.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Don’t hesitate to speak up for what is right, Virgo, even if it means confronting someone with power. So be it. The slightest injustice can’t be tolerated. When you voice your opinion, as you feel compelled to do, it makes others respect you. This has been a long time coming, and it does you a tremendous amount of good!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, no one has ever accused you of being overly diplomatic. Since you have no compunction about saying what you think, your mouth regularly gets you into trouble. Indeed, your verbal outbursts often relieve tension in tight situations, but there are times when kind words are a more effective way to get a point across. Why not try it?

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

There’s some likelihood you’ll become irritated with someone close to you today, Scorpio. Just who do they think they are, anyway? How insulting to put on such an act, especially considering how long you’ve known each other. Whatever you fight about, at the heart of it is your frustration and concern that your friendship may end. Try not to overreact. Express yourself mildly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Something’s gotten into you today, Sagittarius. An iconoclastic imp inside you is determined to tear down every convention, especially in the art world. Why are you so furious with orthodoxy? Did you dream that an imitator stole one of your ideas and made a fortune with it? If you were an art critic, we would expect you to sing the praises of the vanguard.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you’re involved in an occupation similar to that of your mother or father, Capricorn, today you may question if the choice was yours or preordained. Did you take this career path of your own volition? If not, what is it that you should really be doing with your professional life? You feel rebellious and yearn for more independence. You might want to find more freedom within the confines of your existing career.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Most people form their opinions on the basis of what they’re told by a few people who supposedly know what they’re talking about. Certain ideas become fashionable. Today, Aquarius, you have no patience for these tendencies. In fact, you’re tempted to use vulgar language just to shock the pseudo-intellectuals out of their complacency. Alas, you can’t do it. They will simply raise an eyebrow and turn away.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

If you’re involved with the arts, the day ahead will be a bright one for you, Pisces. You feel a strong desire to bring people together in pursuit of some artistic endeavor. Listen to your longings. You’re likely to be a sharp talent scout, or at the very least, a person who is able to enhance other people’s talents.