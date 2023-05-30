Horoscope Today | 30 May 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 30 May 2023.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Your commendable performance will help you bag a lucrative assignment at work. Those looking for buying a house can get one at a good bargain.

Healthwise it’s a good day. Your desire to travel abroad may soon become a reality. Domestic front looks bright. You will succeed in taking things in your hand on the social front.

Chance of spending time together with partner is likely and will help bring you closer to each other.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to join a good firm or some prestigious service. Your hard work and dedication are likely to bring good results on the academic front. It is a good time to pay a visit to someone whom you have not met for quite some. You are likely to boost your earning and add your wealth. This is the day for some fun and frolic on the family front. Property issues will be decided in your favour.

A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Luck will be on your side in the professional front. Health will remain in your favour if you are self-disciplined. Those driving will need to exercise caution. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Your giving nature will be much appreciated on the social front.

You may not find time to meet lover due to your busy schedule, but he or she will understand.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your inexhaustible energy will keep yopu fit and on your toes throughout the day. Your ultra-efficiency on the work front is likely to get noticed. Financial gains are on the cards for some. Spirituality will attract some and help provide peace of mind. Students are likely to enter a new phase in their lives. There will be something to celebrate on the domestic front. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time.

Partner will read your romantic signals, so rejoice!

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A new initiative will have a bearing on your financial condition. Those looking for job may strike a favourable deal. An entertaining time with near and dear ones is on the cards. Time is favourable for putting money in real estate. Health remains satisfactory. A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling.

Love life will give immense pleasure.

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

On the financial front, a new source of income is likely to come your way. A project completed is likely to bring honour to you on the professional front. A new possession will be expensive, but much needed. Health remains good. A long journey will be completed without any delays.

An active love life will keep you in a happy state of mind.

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A favourable day for business is foreseen. Those in debt should clear them as their top priority. Your stature is set to rise in the family circle. Helping out someone in need will provide immense inner satisfaction. Health consciousness will take you on the path to total fitness. This is a good time to meet those who live out of town. A property issue may be decided in your favour.

Your dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Your personal skills will be much in demand by others. Problem solving at work on trivial issues can waste time, but is important. Appreciation is in store for some homemakers. An impromptu plan for a long journey cannot be ruled out. Health will remain fine.

Someone you are attracted to is likely to give positive signals, so expect romance to bloom!

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Today is a great day for a family outing. Relations from abroad or some other city may come calling and add to the excitement. Financially the day will be auspicious as you receive money. Good figure is assured for those desperate for it. Your professional reputation is set to enhance, as you step up your performance. Those opting to buy property are likely to get the best deal.

You can develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender you had known for long.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Some landlords will be able to find a better tenant. Travelling to a distant place is on the cards. Some of your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work. Try to avoid late night parties keeping health issues in mind. You will succeed in making home a happy place.

If you want your romance to progress further take lover for an outing.

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Financially you are likely to find yourself quite secure. Your spouse will strive to make you comfortable in every way. You will realize the importance of good health and may take up an exercise regime. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully to be comfortable. Some new exposures on the professional front are foreseen and will help open up your mind.

If you are romantically inclined, love is just round the corner!

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will find yourself at the centre stage of your professional life. Utilizing the time on your hands constructively will help you keep pace with others. Money will not be a problem, so you can go ahead with whatever you have in mind. Family’s support will help you concentrate on important issues. Some positive changes can be expected on the home front.

Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.