Horoscope Today | 29 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 29 March 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (29 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Don’t let the positive energy of the day pass you by, Aries. You’re able to grab hold and make greater use of it than most, so don’t hesitate to get going early and keep on going until late. Stop contemplating the issues and take action. Take the best aspects of each side of the issue instead of feeling like you’re restricted to one side or the other.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may be tempted to make up your own rules, Taurus, because you really aren’t happy with the ones before you. Be careful of doing so without first understanding the full implications for you and the people around you. By all means, if you feel like certain things just aren’t right, take steps to change them. There’s no reason that you have to stay within traditional constraints.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your actions may be erratic and spontaneous today, Gemini, but they will also most certainly be powerful. You may be driven by a sharp intellectual mind. Perhaps there’s someone near you who has great cunning. You may be feeling brainier than usual. Genius ideas are apt to surround you and your actions as long as you keep an open mind about how and when they manifest.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Take some time to break out of your normal routine and see what’s going on in the world around you, Cancer. You could be so focused and so driven toward a specific goal that you fail to take into account the rest of the world. You may not even be aware that these outside energies have a huge effect on what you’re doing in your own little compartment.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t feel like you’re obligated to jump through other people’s hoops, Leo. Just because someone wants you to do something doesn’t mean you have to oblige. Bend over backward for yourself and not for the entertainment of others. Freedom is an operative word for you, so make sure you exercise this right in every aspect of your life. No one else is going to do it for you.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may be acting unconsciously, Virgo. Suddenly you’re halfway through a task and wondering what you really hoped to accomplish by starting it in the first place. Be more conscious of your energy and how you use it. Make sure you don’t shoot yourself in the foot by wasting your precious resources on things that don’t really matter in the long run.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can rely on your good luck to pull you out of difficult situations today, Libra. This is one day when you can launch yourself headfirst without worrying too much about the outcome. There’s a great deal of positive energy on your side that you may not even be able to see right now. Trust that whatever you undertake will work out fortuitously for you in the long run.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You may have your guard up as you fend off people and situations that have caught you unprepared, Scorpio. Be careful about putting up such big walls that you can’t see over them. The danger of building a fortress that doesn’t allow others to come in is that it makes it more difficult for you to look out. Leave one wall shorter so you don’t cut yourself off from the outside world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An element of the mystical and fanciful will play a significant part in your world today, Sagittarius. This energy is likely to come to you unexpectedly, and your first reaction might be to shy away from it. Believe in the power of thought and intention. Pursue whatever you wish to achieve in your world. Putting a great deal of willpower behind your actions will make you more likely to succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may sense that the actions around you are fueled by selfish motives. You may be the only one who really sees what’s going on, Capricorn. You feel like an observer on a mountain looking down with disdain on the people below. You understand the politics of the situation, yet from your high vista you feel powerless to implement effective change. Collect data now and act later.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Take action that will help you find greater freedom in your life, Aquarius. In an attempt to please the people around you, you may be giving up too much of yourself. Before you know it, you may be in shackles connected to people, situations, and commitments that you can’t seem to extricate yourself from. Use today to free yourself from these chains.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to consciously let go of some of your plans, Pisces, and simply leave things up to chance. The element of the unexpected can help you out quite a bit, so work with it instead of trying to keep it at bay. The natural flow of events should lead you toward a place of greater freedom. Use your imagination instead of relying completely on mental processes like logic.