Horoscope Today | 29 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Family will be supportive. Financial state doesn’t seem to be favourable today.

Suitable time to get involved in activities that include youngsters.

Plan something romantic for the evening with your partner.

You may come across a person from your past. Married life will be beautiful.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Remedy: Help differently-abled persons for financial growth.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Financial position will improve. Be patient with children or those who are less experienced.

Avoid one-sided infatuation. Some of your good deeds will be honoured.

Avoid gossiping with people. Rude behavior of your spouse might upset you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Feed young girls to attain good health.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Laughter-filled day. Most things will proceed as per your desire.

A new financial deal may get finalized. Someone you know might overreact to finance-related situation.

You will realise the importance of your lover. Your partners will be supportive.

A distant relative can visit your house. Good food and romantic moments are on the cards.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen for great health and family life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your jolly nature will keep others happy. If you are traveling, then take special care of your valuables.

Acting carelessly can increase the chances of theft or misplacing your items.

People close might take undue advantage of you- if you behave extra generous.

Your beloved brings you immense romantic pleasure even as work pressure occupies your mind Lectures and seminars that you attend today will bring new ideas for growth.

Your beloved does not give you enough time, which is why you’ll openly talk to them about it and lay out your complaints on the table.

You are going to have a soulful chit-chat with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to girl children for multiple your financial growth.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Pressure from seniors at workplace and discord at home might bring some stress- which would disturb your concentration at work.

Your financial life will prosper today. Along with that, you can get rid of your debts or ongoing loans.

Children can cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies.

Opportunities for a romance are apparent- but will be short lived. Someone might treat you today with something nice at work.

The natives of this zodiac sign can watch a movie or match at home with their siblings today.

By doing this, love will increase among you people. Your spouse will show his/her angelic side to you today.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Donate bronze diya to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to make your family life blissful.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Some pressure at work and home will make you short-tempered.

Wishes will be fulfilled as blessings and good fortune comes your way- and as hard work of the previous days brings results.

Your brother will be more supportive to your needs than you had thought. Today you will stop a heart from breaking.

New assignments undertaken would fall short of expectations.

If you have been waiting for a long time for interesting things to happen in your life, then you are sure to find some relief.

This day is like the spring of your life; full of romance, just you and your better-half.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: Between 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Use roots of raw turmeric, sandalwood and yellow grams will enhance your health.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You will be very active and agile today. Your health will remain fine throughout the day.

Planetary placement doesn’t seem favourable for you with regard to money matters today.

You should always admit your mistake and introduce remedial measures to avoid troubles in future.

Your cordial behaviour is the only way to avoid success in life. Today, you are likely to get some leisure in the evening after a gap of several days.

You are likely to go for shopping with your family members today. You will have a happy time with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm

Remedy: Always pay respect to women and enjoy an improvement in your financial condition.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You should always spare some time from your busy work schedule and take proper rest to avoid any health complication in future.

Spending money on luxury items and alcohol may cause financial trouble for you in future. You should always consult your parents and elders before making any new investment.

Today, your spouse may face difficulties in expressing his/her feelings before you.

If you feel that you can handle important jobs without the assistance of others then you are highly mistaken.

Hectic work schedule may take a toll on your mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Red

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am

Remedy: Distribute food among the poor and needy people and witness an improvement in your economic condition.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Your jolly nature will keep others happy. Married people may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today.

A few of your family members may develop certain health complications today. Your hard work and strong determination are enough to bring you success in your professional life.

Your sharp observation will help you stay ahead of others. Your spouse will understand your feelings and he/she will come forward to help you at the time of need.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

Remedy: Repair of old and torn books at your home will invite good luck for the entire family.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You would be hopeful about things. There could be improvement in your finances. You spouse may be extremely supportive towards you.

Love and romance may be in the air. A walk under the clear evening sky may rejuvenate your mind.

After a long time, yo and your partner would spend some wonderful memories together.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Between 4 pm and 7 pm.

Remedy: Avoid accumulation of trash in your home and de-clutter as well.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Getting involved in charity work may bring you mental peace.

Your financial status may shoot up. Relatives living from a distance place may contact you.

Associating with established people may give you insights into future trends.

It may prove to be one of the best days of your marital life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: Between 12 pm and 1 pm.

Remedy: Chant ‘Om’ 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Worrying too much about health may do you more harm than good.

You must limit your expenditure to avoid financial crisis.

Domestic work could be tiring and stressful. Your partner may surprise you with something beautiful.

You may meet people who could help you grow in your career. Your marital life would be ecstatic.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Between 4:40 pm and 6:40 pm.

Remedy: Feed green millets to cows.