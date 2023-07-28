Horoscope Today | 28 July 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 28 July 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 July 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Try not to smother others, Aries. You may want to seek comfort in their company, but this will only produce grouchiness in all parties involved. Curb your tendency to find fault with the ones you love. Your best bet is to focus on tasks you have on the back burner. Tackle projects that need special attention and discipline.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

There’s a squeeze on your emotions today, Taurus, which might leave you feeling like a pot of boiling water. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things, you’re likely to heat up even faster than usual. Try to hold your temper. A rage will get you nowhere. Concentrate your energy on getting your material affairs in order. Deal with finances, investments, and long-term security.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It may be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today, Gemini. You’re probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it’s best to work through these feelings on your own. Other people aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your situation. You’re better off sticking to your work to keep the demons out of your head.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may feel a restriction to the day, but in truth, this is for your own good, Cancer. Your sense of discipline comes in handy as you tackle your work with incredible enthusiasm. Your goals aren’t far from your reach. Stay focused and don’t get pressured by the ticking clock. Hastiness will lead to careless mistakes. If you’re going to do a job, do it right the first time.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Find comfort in your work today, Leo. Although it may sound ridiculous, checking things off your list is the most rewarding activity today. Try not to be too critical of others. Focus on your tasks. Mountains that seem too daunting to climb will continue to grow bigger until you take the first step upward. Your perseverance will inspire others.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You have tremendous creativity inside you, Virgo. Have you begun to use some of it? This creative cycle will last for the next month or so. Don’t let it pass without taking advantage of it. Use the other side of your brain for a change. Take up sketching, painting, or fiction writing. What you do is less important than doing something. The simple act of creation unlocks the brain.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Whatever you didn’t get done yesterday, Libra, you need to finish today. Discipline and attention to the sand slipping through the hourglass are the journey’s themes. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel. Stagnant energy is a sign that it’s time to get moving. Don’t waste a moment waiting for someone else to come up with a solution. Take the initiative.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Put aside frivolity for a day, Scorpio. This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step before you know you’re on solid ground. This is an important time to establish your goals. Writing them down will help you realize them in life. Think about the long-term harvest. Security and grounding are key themes today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

People may be a bit critical of you today, Sagittarius. You would do well to listen to what they say. Be receptive of feedback so you can establish a healthy ego. Keep your sense of humility. You may feel critical as you see people moving like sloths compared to your lightning quick mind. Be patient with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Keep up your psychic shield, Capricorn, because you will need it. People’s comments may seem harsh even if they may mean well. Your best defense against the critical tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger framework from which to work. Process this energy in a positive frame of mind. Use it to get things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This isn’t a day to focus on fun and games, Aquarius. In fact, you may feel an annoying weightiness about your emotions, making you feel less energetic than usual. There’s a sober tone asking you to look at reality and make some serious decisions about your future goals and plans. You may feel like the timer is about to buzz. The minute hand is ticking, and there are many more adventures to be had.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There’s little comfort in your emotions today, Pisces. You may want to stick to business. Concentrate on getting things done in your regular routine. Create a plan and stick to it. This isn’t a day to deviate from the norm, nor is it a time in which you will find much sympathy from others. Stick close to home and take care of your personal business. Time is precious. Don’t waste it.