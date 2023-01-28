Horoscope Today | 28 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 28 January 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 January 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Romantic novels and movies could be more appealing than usual today, Aries. You’re in an especially intense mindset. If you’re involved, your relationship could be near the point where it has to move ahead or end. Chances are it will move ahead. If you aren’t attached, your loving nature will attract more than one potential partner into your aura. Be prepared, and expect the unexpected.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your financial situation could get a strong boost today, Taurus. This might be due to a contract you’ve just signed, perhaps involving some work you will do on your own rather than for an employer. The project may have strong personal significance. The creative arts could be involved, as well as technology. Be prepared for a busy month, but it will be a great one. Go for the gold!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you may decide to study healing, Gemini. You could read about alternative methods regarding diet, herbs, aromatherapy, massage, or acupuncture. You might decide to learn some hands-on methods. Whether or not you ever practice any of these professionally, learning about them should transform your life for the better on both physical and emotional levels. Make the most of it.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today you might decide to sign up for an advanced course of some kind, Cancer. This might include world religions or perhaps meditation. Stay out of bookstores, both physical and online. You might spend a fortune on books on your chosen subject. The effect of this is likely to be more profound than a simple accumulation of knowledge. Prepare to be transformed.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A group of friends may invite you to attend a festival or workshop involving the creative arts or metaphysical studies, or perhaps both, Leo. You might resist at first, but once you get there you will find the subject and instructor captivating. Afterward, you won’t want to talk about it. You will be too preoccupied with your thoughts. Write them down. You will want to remember them later.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If you’ve considered a career in healing, psychic, or spiritual studies or the creative arts, Virgo, today the opportunity to make that dream a reality could come your way. A close friend could open the door for you. Your own psychic and artistic abilities should be operating at a very high level, so don’t be intimidated. You’re good at what you do and are likely to remain so.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Romance could be on your mind today, Libra. This could be due to a recent wonderful encounter with a love partner. Since then, listening to romantic music may have enhanced your feelings. You will want to schedule another meeting, but you might hold back because you don’t want to seem pushy. Go ahead and call your friend. You might be pleasantly surprised by the response.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

A very beautiful, romantic dream could inspire exalted artistic activities today, Scorpio. You might want to paint, draw, write, compose music, sew, or cook up a new recipe. Whatever you do, you won’t do it simply for your own amusement. You will want to show your work to others and seek their opinions and approval. Your business acumen could be as active as your artistic side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A rush of intense love and romantic passion for a special someone might turn your mind toward marriage, Sagittarius. The wedding of a friend may contribute to these thoughts. Your partner may still have doubts about moving to the next level of commitment, even though there’s no question that he or she truly loves you. Be patient and hold your tongue. You will know when the time is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today you could experience a strong desire to clear your psyche of past traumas that limit you, Capricorn. You may decide to register for a seminar or workshop of some kind. If you sign up today, all signs are that you will not only attain the results you want but you will also meet some interesting new people. Among them could be a potential love partner. Go for it, and have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love, passion, romance, and marriage – your mind will focus on these matters all day even if there’s no special person in your life right now, Aquarius. If you are involved, don’t be surprised if talk of a long-term commitment creeps into your conversations with your beloved. If you aren’t involved, someone new and exciting could appear on the scene. When you go out, make sure you look your best.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The approach of a very special visitor might cause you to thoroughly clean your house, Pisces. Afterward, you could look for new and interesting ways to dress it up with some new plants, throw pillows, or other decorative touches. This can be tiresome, but definitely worthwhile. When your friend arrives, he or she will feel at home. Work hard and then make yourself look great.