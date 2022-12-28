Horoscope Today | 28 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 28 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 December 2022).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today you may be overcome by a current of humanist thought, Aries. Your consciousness is traveling, and you probably couldn’t care less about the details of the events going on around you. You’re freethinking, which is inspired by your spirit of fairness. You may even be in a situation where you have to act as a kind of “enlightened” referee, which you will only be too happy to do!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Even if you’re a good judge of character, Taurus, the people who know you say that you base your opinions on your personal feelings, which often affect your good judgment. Today your critics are wrong, and your judgments are as precise and objective as they can possibly be. They may even help you out of a sticky situation.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You tend to want to explain everything that goes on around you, Gemini. You rationalize everything in an instant, and group all your experiences into great theories. But you’ve been very quiet for quite some time now. It’s as if something is keeping you from speaking. Today you will get a few words in, so don’t worry.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

As a Cancer, you don’t really like to talk about things. Talking just isn’t one of your specialties. Everyone has his/her own role, and yours is to take action and create, not talk about doing it. However, the planetary positions today might make you utter a few very deep words. Come on! Tell us a little something about how you feel deep inside!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Scientists seem to live in a world apart from the rest of us, Leo, and from the events in everyday life, because they’re so absorbed in other realities. This is a lot like your universe. If you were a scientist, you might do what they sometimes do – make parallels, like those learned men who apply their scientific reasoning to events in the world by analogy. Tell us your theories!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You have tremendous creativity inside you, Virgo. Have you begun to use some of it? This creative cycle will last for the next month or so. Don’t let it pass without taking advantage of it. Use the other side of your brain for a change. Take up sketching, painting, or fiction writing. What you do is less important than doing something. The simple act of creation unlocks the brain.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s time to take some time out of your busy day for your personal life, Libra. One of your family members or friends may need to talk to you, and you need to listen attentively to what they have to say. You need to use all your wonderful energy to get down to the heart of the matter. Who knows? You may discover some hidden treasures along the way.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today is a good day to clarify your life, Scorpio. You may have understood lately that it’s useless to undertake anything new when you’re confused. You’ve figured out that all it takes to get out of that state is to take care of yourself, eat better, get more sleep, or take a vacation. Your mind will be sufficiently rested today to deal with all the problems that come your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Are you going to be available to other people today? Someone in your entourage may need to confide in you. If the superficiality of the exchange bothers you, you will understand what the atmosphere of today is all about! Yes, you’re available, but not for just anything. You’re in no mood to waste time at the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may come in contact with someone today with whom you enjoy a highly emotional exchange. You may even fall in love! Be very attentive to your moods and everything going on inside you, Capricorn. They will be particularly strong, and they will help you understand what is changing in you. Just be careful to distinguish your feelings from those of your (future?) partner.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It’s possible that you’re having some ups and downs in your love life at the moment. Someone may be asking you to play another role than you’re used to playing in your relationship. Today, Aquarius, you should take the time to think about these pressures on you. You’re going to need the answers to these questions over the next few months.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today you may get the opportunity to feel proud of yourself. But don’t let things get too out of hand. It isn’t often that you allow yourself this little bit of narcissism. Everything you say will be pertinent, and people will let you know. For once, the stars are giving you the opportunity to cater to your own ego, so take advantage of it!