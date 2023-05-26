Horoscope Today | 26 May 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 May 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (26 May 2023).

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will get the fruits of your labour today. You will manage to excel in the business front. There will be no problem about financial matters, as you start to earn well.

Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Some more waiting is indicated on the romantic front to launch your love boat.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will enjoy a good health but keep a tab on excesses.You might is buying a something expensive.

Your performance at work will be commendable and come in for a lot of praise.

Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate.

Friends will keep you busy and excited. Travelling is on the cards along with friends.

Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You will find a distinct improvement in your health and feel more energetic.

Money from an unexpected source is likely to increase your bank balance. Working smart on the professional front promises to give your career a boost. Enjoying a family get together is possible. A long drive may prove most exhilarating. This is the best time for you to enjoy social gatherings.

A great time is foreseen for those in love.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to maintain the right attitude, if you want things to turn favourable at work. Students may have to double their efforts to achieve their dreams on the academic front. Smooth sailing on the family front is in store for some. Prospects of earning well look bright for businesspersons.

Those waiting for love to happen may be in for a long wait!

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A financial boon may be expected by some.

Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated.

Something that you achieve at work is likely to come in for all round praise. This is a favourable time to get a property registered in your name. Participating in a social function or an event is possible and will prove most exciting.

Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is the time to make your domestic life exciting.

Someone may motivate you to remain healthy. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction. A new responsibility on the professional front is likely to come with more power and perks. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle.

Expect a good time on the romantic front with lover.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may get something that you desire on priority. Clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to bring you closer to your professional goals. You will remain energetic today. An exciting situation may develop on the home front and give immense pleasure.

You find lover in the best of moods today, so don’t let the opportunity slip!

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be given the charge of a prestigious project or assignment at work.

Those seeking a raise or promotion will get rewared. You are likely to become the centre of attraction in a social gathering. Family tensions, which had been playing on your mind, disappear and peace will pervade the domestic front.

Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear exciting result.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to find a good source of earning that promises to enhance your financial security. Business persons may find the day profitable. Your hard work is likely to get a positive result on the academic front. A family member may make you proud. A short vacation is on the cards for some.

You manage to come closer to a casual acquaintance of the opposite gender.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A project completed on the academic front is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. Good earning opportunities come your way and will help in becoming financially secure. You are likely to find yourself flying high on the business front. The raise you had been expecting may materialize soon.

Marital life remains excellent.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may need to hasten a task that is nearing the deadline. Deliberate well before giving your views and opinions regarding an issue at work. Money poses no problem as earning stabilizes. A promise kept is likely to bring someone closer. Take care of your health today.

Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone’s guidance will be a godsend on the academic front. Family life promises a good time. You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front.

Mutual attraction and increased interaction may prove the right combination for a budding romance!