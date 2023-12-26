Horoscope Today | 26 December 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 December 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (26 December 2023).

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

The idea of expressing yourself will seem like a joke today. Have you ever stopped to question what expressing yourself really means? This is the ideal time to think about it, especially if you have artistic objectives. Do only what you want to do. Don’t force anything. In other words, express yourself for your own sake and not for the sake of others.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Once you stop dreaming about having superpowers, you’ll feel a lot better. You’re not a superhero and you never were. For that matter, no one is. On the other hand, you surely have capacities that you’ve exploited in the past but now you seem persuaded that they’re of no interest. It’s time to rethink this issue.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This isn’t the moment to adhere to a particular philosophy, whatever it may be. You may feel frustrated by your inability to figure out which path to take, but this is very good for you. Continue to search with your little flashlight, as weak as it may seem because this is how you’re going to get solid faith back again. Best of all, it will be a faith tailored for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can’t let everything fall apart now, not after you’ve come so far. This may be a difficult moment for you, as it seems the time has come to prove yourself once and for all. But this isn’t a reason to give up. Sleep, play sports, and eat healthfully. You should be able to win this battle provided you give yourself the opportunity to do so.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Do you have the blues? It happens to everyone. Call a friend or go to a movie. Get out and do things that you know can help you overcome this funk. This isn’t the moment to retreat. You have some inner work to do, even if it appears to lead nowhere. You may have the impression of being abandoned, but you know perfectly well that this isn’t true.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You’ll be in your element today. The stars challenge you to try something different. When you look at things relatively, rather than turn into a vague generalist, why not try coming up with a philosophy that’s more constructive? What good is the ability to see all sides of an issue if you can’t channel your insight and observations into something specific?

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

It appears that today and for the past several days you’ve been building up internal tension without an outlet. As a result, your fuse is somewhat short. In fact, if anyone is unfortunate enough to provoke your anger by criticizing you or your work, you’re liable to explode. There’s a storm brewing! Try to weather it as best you can.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

A certain decision means that you’ve reached a turning point. The hardest part about making this decision is saying farewell to your old ways. The past can seem cozy and reassuring, especially when the unknown looms. It takes strength and determination to leave it behind. But whether it’s your career or your love life, you have personal goals that can’t be sacrificed or denied.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

The horizon is clouded with doubt. You’re feeling the frustrations brought about by recent decisions about your love life. In other words, you’re getting cold feet! Today you must draw on your willpower and self-control in order to face your problems realistically while vanquishing your anxieties.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

The mood is oppressive and heavy today. Some disappointments will crop up here and there if you have to prove yourself in any way, either privately or professionally. There is some likelihood you’ll feel angry with someone important to you. Don’t yield to your negative feelings too quickly. It would be bad for your morale.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

In the past few days, you’ve made a resolution to work steadily, seek stability, and follow your plans to the letter. So the day ahead will come as a rude surprise. You can expect to receive news that challenges the rigid program you’ve set for yourself or meet people who are determined to discourage you. Overcome these obstacles or they’ll overcome you.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Today you may feel some anxiety about the future. You may feel your strength ebbing, especially if you have a deadline. You need challenges in order to assert yourself. Now is the time to begin getting in shape. Doubt is extremely counterproductive. You’re completely equipped for success!