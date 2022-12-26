Horoscope Today | 26 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Your generous attitude would be a blessing in disguise. Married couples may have to spend money on the education of their children.

Children may help you to complete household works. Personal affairs will be under control. New assignments might fall short of expectations.

It will be a laughter-filled day. Married life will be romantic.

Lucky Colour: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Auspicious Time: Yellow.

Remedy: Give respect and affection to mother, mother-like figures and elderly women for quick and constant growth in career.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Your friends might introduce you to somebody special. Financial position will improve.

Chances of getting back the money you had lent. Take approval of everyone before you make changes to your home environment.

Mood of your spouse might be unpredictable. Don’t let anyone take credit for the jobs you do.

Workload might not let you do your favourite things. You might stay stressed due to the health of your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Love life will flourish if you help the sweeper community.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will have a childlike nature today. Chances of obtaining money from a source.

Good understanding with your spouse will bring happiness. Somebody may come between your love today.

Your energy levels at the workplace may remain low. Businessmen need to keep an eye on their partner.

You should stay away from alcohol or cigarettes. Wrong communication might create a trouble today.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Wear shoes of reddish hue for fast growth in job and business.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As the Moon is in Capricorn, an excellent day for you to attend social events through or meet mutual friends.

Your relationship will take a beautiful turn. Financial problems seem to get over. Sudden romantic encounter will confuse you.

Your colleague will invite you for a party in the evening. You may doubt sincerity of your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Remedy: Practice Yoga daily early morning to keep your body and mind fresh.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will feel the pleasant vibes in your life. You will be in a mood to receive good things. You can invest money in religious activities.

Children will be supportive and caring. You will get benefits if you put extra time into learning additional knowledge and skills.

Spouse will receive you forgetting all the tiffs and embrace you with love.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Remedy: Recite Om Gam Ganapathaye Namaha 11 times daily in the morning and evening for bliss in family.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You will receive wonderful news today. You will be in a positive state of mind to indulge in good things.

Never misuse your personal relations to fulfill your expectations. Wise investment will bring good returns.

A new arrival in family will bring moments for celebration. Do not say anything harsh to your spouse.

Keep good rapport with your colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Keep a water-filled red glass bottle in Sun and drink this water daily for health benefits.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You must realise your potential and know that you do not lack strength but will power.

You may come across a person at a party who could give you some important advice to strengthen your financial standing.

In an energetic and loving mood, your jovial nature will bring joy and happiness to those around you.

Romance would be pleasurable and highly exciting. Your ability to get things done with perfection will bring you recognition.

Someone from your past is likely to contact you and make today a memorable one.

You will spend the best day of your life with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown.

Auspicious Time: Between 10 am and 11.30 am.

Remedy: Use copper and if possible gold spoons while eating for good health.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Household worries may make you anxious today. Traders and businessmen who have tie-ups with foreign countries are likely to lose money.

Hence, think carefully before taking any step involving financial matters. Today can be a day full of happiness if your spouse will make effort to give you joy.

Go after the opportunities that come your way as you have the ability to achieve lots. Today, you can spend most of your time on things that are not necessary or important.

You are going to experience it today that life is really mesmerising and your life partner is really awesome.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: After 5 pm.

Remedy: Drink water today from a silver vessel to maintain your good health.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Charity work undertaken today will bring mental peace and comfort. You are likely to suffer from loss of money today.

Hence, if you are planning on hanging out with your friends then spend thoughtfully. You are likely to invest more in technology to speed up your work.

Students of this zodiac sign will waste their time primarily in watching TV and/or playing with their mobile phones.

As it looks like, you will receive special attention from your spouse. Spend some relaxed moments with your family members.

Romance would be pleasurable and highly exciting for you today.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: Between 12 noon and 2.30 pm.

Remedy: Light a lamp at home by putting sesame oil in it for financial growth.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You must avoid liquor and pay attention to your health.

You may need to focus on property-related issues.

Your brother would be quite supportive towards you. A special someone may notice you in the crowd.

Watch what you say to avoid unwanted controversies.

Personal space is necessary for healthy marital relationship.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Wrap equal amount of black and white sesame seeds in a cloth and keep this.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may feel burdened by your family’s never-ending expectations.

Your wishes may be fulfilled. You may chose to spend some time with your loved ones.

Marriage proposal may be on the cards. You spouse would be your support system.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.

Remedy: Donate lentils to sweepers and help them in any way possible.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You would be appreciated for your polite behaviour. You must check your expenditure.

People you live with may not be pleased with you regardless all your efforts.

A good day for web designers. Some may get overseas opportunities.

Rituals may be performed at home. Your married life would be blessed.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Between 3 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Place bowls filled with drinkable water in an open space for thirsty birds.