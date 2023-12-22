Horoscope Today | 22 December 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (22 December 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (22 December 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 22 December 2023:

Aries

The funny thing about closure is that we don’t always get it in the way that we want to. So holding onto the idea of how things should be, or should’ve been, isn’t going to do you any good. Forgive, forget, and let go. The final dark moon of the year is holding space for you to release that which is no longer in alignment with your highest and greatest. As such, this is a time of stillness. A time of looking inwards. Don’t let the distractions of the material world keep you from doing the inner work, beautiful.

Taurus

Spoiler alert: the biggest hindrance in this manifestation process is *you*. Today, the cards are bringing your attention to your own rigidity. Your tendency to control not just the process but also the outcome of things. So, breathe. As you do, let go of your fixed ideas of things and allow Spirit to come through. PS: The possibility of what you can co-create is endless, beautiful.

Gemini

We hear you, Gemini. You’ve got 99 problems and your employees/coworkers are 98 of them. But, could it be that you are being just as difficult to work with? Something to think about as you sip on your morning tea, beautiful. Just a reminder: operating from the ego space is *not* going to work in your favour at this time. So, find a way to get along with others. Being receptive to what they have to say will help you find a harmonious way forward.

Cancer

The Universe is responding to your desire to experience a deep, heart-centred connection by sending your way a potential partner. A certain somebody you feel a sense of familiarity with. A certain somebody who may just be your soulmate. The important thing to remember at this time is that there is a lot of exchange that is happening between the two on a telepathic level. Given it’s *this* effortless to get along with them, it will be easy to assume they’re on the same page as you are. Don’t take anything for granted, beautiful. Verbalising your dreams and desires is paramount to maintaining the hygiene of this relationship.

Leo

Given your history, you already know what effort looks like. Make no mistake, Leo. Their inability to give you their all has nothing to do with how ‘busy’ they’ve been lately. Those who think of you as an option will always treat you like an option. Being in awareness of this will help you manage your expectations and decide how much of yourself you want to give to this relationship. The good thing is, your social life is on fire right now! So, put on your dancing shoes and head straight to the club. Surrounding yourself with those who make you happy and raise your vibrations is a good idea right now.

Virgo

Endings and beginnings are taking place at the same time, Virgo. We get it. It’s hard to stay centred when there is chaos unfolding all around you. Think of this as a test. Your ability to become the eye of the storm is what will enable you to rise above your circumstances, beautiful. Oh, and one more thing! It will be easy for you to fall into the trap of ‘why me?’ Remind yourself that things are happening *for* and not to you.

Libra

You’ve always been curious by nature. A true seeker at heart. Your search for knowledge has taken you places that were previously not on your map, Libra. What the cards are reminding you is that it’s time to take a step in the direction of growth once again. So, pay attention to all the ways in which you are being asked to level up. Signing for that course you’ve been thinking could just be the answer you’re looking for.

Scorpio

Today, you’re being reminded of the importance of investing in yourself; of investing in your own growth. What are the ways in which you are being called to level up and what do you need to do in order to get there? If you feel like signing up for a course is a step in the direction, this is your sign to do just that. As such, matters related to religion and spirituality may also be of interest to some of you. Reaching out to a mentor or guru you trust could help illuminate the path.

Sagittarius

We’ve said it before and we’re going to say it again: now is not the time to sulk at home in your sweatpants. It’s the time to wear your most charming smile and put yourself out there, Sagittarius. Something tells us you’re going to have many suitors lining up for you at this time! Already flirting with a certain someone but can’t tell whether or not there is a future? Do yourself a favour and stop trying to fast-forward the story. It’s best to stay present and savour the smorgasbord of experiences life is offering you right now.

Capricorn

You’re itching to do things differently; to be different from the crowd. But, where is this need to shake things up coming from and do you think your actions will have a constructive or destructive effect on the system? What Spirit is reminding you: you don’t want to start a revolution merely for the sake of starting a revolution. If you’re in a rut, which you probably are, think of ways in which you can change your routine up in small, simple ways.

Aquarius

Spoiler alert: you cannot control your external circumstances no matter how much you try. What you can do is take a chill pill, put on your flashiest sunglasses and watch the show unfold. Stepping into observer mode will help you survive the chaos that is likely to ensue around you at this time. Word of warning, though: now is not the time to take your mental health lightly. Set up an appointment with your therapist, visit a healer, go for a swim and engage in Zen-ful activities.

Pisces

Moving on is seldom easy, especially when you’re entangled in a web of emotions. Here’s three things you could do to alleviate the pain, Pisces: #1. Change your vantage point. Look at the situation from a higher perspective. #2 Focus on what lies ahead. The positive changes you will soon be witnessing in your reality. #3 Create a personal affirmation that you can repeat out loud every time you feel yourself sinking into the abyss. For instance, ‘I am safe, I am held and I am protected’. Before you know, you will have made it to the other side.