Here is the horoscope for 20 July 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (20 July 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may need some time alone today to bring yourself back to center, Aries. Independence is the key idea to keep in your back pocket. Make sure you’re not becoming a victim to a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, you must also change. Stubborn actions will be detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Don’t automatically think that beauty has to be defined by old-fashioned standards, Taurus. It’s time to change the definition. There is no need to squeeze yourself into a socially constructed mold that doesn’t resonate with who you truly are. Your job isn’t to try and make sure everyone loves you. There’s only one person you need to satisfy and that is you.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Issues may get a little heavier than you’d like today, Gemini. Your job is to infuse some levity and humour into the situation. Your adaptability will be put to the test as other people remain steadfast in their opinions. Be conscious of how you use your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, may be offended by careless, offhand remarks.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

If the doorknob doesn’t turn today, Cancer, don’t force it. You will only break it. Perhaps you need to try another door. If things don’t flow smoothly into place, then they probably weren’t meant to be. Life shouldn’t always be a struggle. Your job is to enjoy it. Remember that the next time you’re in a long line. View the situation as a period of rest.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your new approach to things might get some flack from superiors today, Leo, but don’t let that stop you. Realize that your independent and somewhat rebellious nature helps to keep the world in balance. Don’t give up the fight when authorities insist that their way of doing things is best when in fact it’s simply old. Use your will and determination to combat the forces from above.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation, Virgo. The old way suddenly conflicts with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Don’t be thrown off course by fast talk and neon lights just because they grab attention. On the other hand, don’t assume that the way that has worked forever is still the best. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Unexpected events could shuffle the cards when you least expect it, Libra. If you haven’t kept a close eye on the deck, you might get thrown for a loop. Don’t be discouraged. Everyone else is playing under the same rules as you. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Don’t fall victim to the same trick twice.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your sense of self may be challenged today, Scorpio, and you might have trouble keeping your seat during the joust. Keep in mind that the way others see you isn’t necessarily the way you are. Don’t feel like you have to change direction to please anyone. Your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events may occur, urging you to change your thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

As you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you may have left behind some fundamental values, Sagittarius. Don’t lose sight of the principles that make up your foundation. You could be shaken today when your ego goes on trial for pig-headed behavior. Stay in check and be conscious of the way you project yourself to others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Key in to your sensual, beautiful nature, Capricorn. Take time each day to tend to your soul and make sure it gets the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people are likely to appear out of nowhere, so don’t be surprised when a former lover comes knocking on the door. Events from the past may travel to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may feel a nervous restlessness today that’s urging you to get moving, Aquarius. A journey to one place may send you off to another, which may take you on an adventure to some completely different place. It may seem like you’re on a crazy scavenger hunt. The energy of the day could leave you feeling ragged, but don’t give up. Your persistence will pay off in the end.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A good tip to remember is to be careful about what you say about other people, Pisces. If you’re speaking about someone who isn’t present, act like he or she is. What’s your motivation for saying the things you say? Is it necessary to speak in such a way? A negative comment about someone is going to resonate through the cosmos. People could lose trust in you.