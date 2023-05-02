Horoscope Today | 2 May 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 2 May 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (2 May 2023).

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may be mentally occupied with a financial issue.

Bring all things into perspective, before you take an important decision.

Recognition may come their way for the persons serving with uniform for the country.

Those desiring to take up higher studies are likely to fulfil their dream.

Health remains fine, as you turn your focus on fitness.

All remains well at work.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones.

Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle.

Your non-serious nature may cause problems at work with seniors.

Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends.

Take good advice seriously if you want to brighten your career prospects.

You are likely to become part of a fun trip.

Those with a medical condition will get positive indications on the health front.

Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to trust others if you want to move ahead with your personal project.

Those feeling overworked are likely to resort to short breaks to cope up.

An erring family youngster may need chastising.

Starting an exercise routine will give health benefits.

A short trip is likely with near and dear ones.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to take care against excesses.

The financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure.

Some of you can use a carpool to go to the office.

You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

With your conviction you will be able to motivate superiors to include your ideas in a project.

The condition of a family elder may cause worry.

Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market.

You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new.

Good news awaits some on the property front.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may come across people whom you have not met in years.

Taking up a franchise being offered will be a step in the right direction.

Those embroiled in a legal battle can expect things turning positive.

A chance to showcase your talents is likely to come soon.

You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Don’t try any habit-forming addiction to impress someone or even under peer pressure.

Negative developments at work may get you worried, but you will overcome them soon.

Your firm resolve may put an end to a family dispute.

Be judicious in what you eat and drink as chances of coming down with a stomach ailment appear strong.

In a personal situation, you are likely to rise to the occasion.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your patience and perseverance will help improve a personal situation.

Work undertaken will move along smoothly.

Good performance can be expected on the academic front.

Take steps to bring out a friend or family member out of depression.

Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape and totally fit.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Office may prove tiring, but productive.

There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative fields.

Shoppers may expect to bag good bargains.

A property deal is likely to turn out favourable.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A little effort will make things easy for you.

Today, chance of gaining money from an unexpected source is possible.

It will be exciting to meet an old friend.

Work related travel is likely to prove significant.

A routine medical check-up is advised for some.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Take steps to gain someone’s confidence, before you offer your proposal.

An exciting challenge is in store on the professional front.

A friend or an associate may prove a great help in completing an assignment on the academic front.

A family get-together will provide a welcome break.

Someone will help you in making the right property choice.