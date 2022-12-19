Horoscope Today | 19 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 19 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (19 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 21)

Do not waste your time in criticizing others. Chances of improvement in finances.

Avoid issues that could cause argument with lover. Emotional disturbances may trouble you.

You will have the urge of knowing how to earn money. Do what you love during free time.

Your spouse might hurt you intentionally.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm.

Remedy: Respect elderly persons and seniors for excellent health.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Meditation will bring relief. Handle bank deals carefully.

Social activity in the evening will be better than expectation.

Your courage may win the love. Journey undertaken for career prospects may be successful.

Don’t jump into conclusions and take unnecessary actions.

You will cherish the old beautiful romantic days with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Remedy: Apply mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Self-improvement projects will pay off. You will feel confident about yourself. Improvement in finances will help you for important purchases.

Unexpected news from a distant relative likely. Chances of facing agony of love. Get involved in creative work.

Try to understand yourself more. Your plans might get disturbed due to an unexpected guest.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Keeping some dust from Elephant’s feet wrapped in blue fabric at home will increase professional growth.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As the Moon moves into Libra, you may feel frustrated about everything.

You may be distracted by someone at home. Unnecessary tension on domestic front will make your life.

Get rid of situations or else it will aggravate your problems. Avoid lending money to people who do not return it.

You may meet your old friends. Your spouse may get upset with you at your erratic behaviour.

A distant relative will visit your house who can consume your time.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: Place crystal balls in bedroom for health benefits.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will become more confident to face any kind of situation in your life.

Clear the misunderstandings between you and your spouse or else it will end your relationship.

Do not hold your feelings, rather express it in appropriate manner. Siblings will ask you for financial help.

Monetary tension will soon improve. Romance will rule your heart and mind.

Today, your colleagues will appreciate your work at office. A profitable day for businessmen.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Take fluid-rich food for good health.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Not a favourable day for you today. Do not get irritated about little things, rather concentrate on what’s going on around you.

Take sufficient rest. Spend some alone time and this will renew your spirit. Check the credibility of your neighbour before lending him/her loan.

Your thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. Your spouse will put a lot of efforts to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to attain excellent health.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Try to relax in-between work and avoid late nights. Today, your account will be credited with the money from your debtor without any prior notice, which can surprise you and make you happy.

Unexpected guests crowd your place in the evening. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible.

Concentrate on your work and your priorities. The natives of this zodiac sign can watch a movie or match at home with their siblings today.

By doing this, love will increase among you people. You will forget all the hardships of your life with the love of your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: Between 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Remedy: Gift an idol of your family deity to any religious or sacred institution.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You will have ample of time to do things to improve your health and look.

You should refrain from consuming alcohol or any such item today, as you may lose your items in toxic state.

Your domestic scene will be somewhat unpredictable. Your presence makes this world a worthy place to be for your beloved.

Don’t mix business with pleasure. Today you can spend some quality time with your spouse by taking a break from your work.

Women are from Venus and Men are from Mars, but it’s the day when Venus and Mars will melt into each other.

Parents should pay attention to them, as they may get injured. Your partner might take you in the realm of a different world of love and sensations.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Remedy: Wear ek-mukhi Rudraksh in a white thread for your financial growth.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

A very good day from your health point of view. Your cheerful state of mind will give you the desired impetus and keep you confident today.

Your creative talents will prove to be highly lucrative if put to proper use. Be cautious of friends and strangers alike.

Sky will look brighter, flowers will seem more colorful, and everything will shimmer around you; because you are in love!

You will benefit from the changes occurring at work. Children of this zodiac sign will spend their entire day playing sports.

Today, it is better to look out for and give ample of time to yourself than people around you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Between 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm.

Remedy: Feed green fodder to stray cattle to strengthen your family bonding.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You may indulge in sports activities and outdoor events. There may be financial benefits.

There could be dispute among family members regarding monetary issues. Romance would be on the cards.

There could be slight confusion at workplace. Walking under clear sky in the late evening may clear your head.

Your marital life would be blissful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Between 9 pm and 10 am.

Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in home for 108 days.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Expectant mothers must take extra care of themselves. Financial investments may bring you benefits in the long run.

You may substantial time to spend with your family members and that would cheer you up.

Changes at work may be for the better. You must work on your shortcomings.

Your spouse would be your unshakable strength through thick and thin.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Between 10 am and 11 am.

Remedy: Respect elderly persons and honour gurus.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Expectant mothers must be taken care of. You must be careful while taking a walk.

There could be monetary gains. Someone you trust may not be entirely honest with you.

Hard work may reward you with over-achievements. You may feel more alive in the company of old friends.

There could be slight trouble in your marital bliss. However, sitting down with your spouse and talking it out may resolve everything.

Lucky Colour: Pearl.

Auspicious Time: Between 6 pm and 6:45 pm.

Remedy: Place crystal balls in bedroom.