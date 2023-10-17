Horoscope Today | 17 October 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 17 October 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (17 October 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A forthcoming social event that you’re planning to host in your home could inspire some minor redecorating today. You might decide to repaint or add some new plants or pictures. Your aesthetic sense is good, so don’t put it off. Do it while your imagination is flowing freely. You’ll be very happy with the results, and they won’t be lost on your guests!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A very loving message could come to you from a woman, possibly your mother. If this is a letter, it may go on for several pages. If it’s a phone call, the conversation could last for a long time. Try to schedule some free time during the day. Whoever this person is, this contact is going to make a very positive difference in your relationship.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A small sum of money could come today, possibly through the efforts of a woman. You may have been waiting for this for a long time, so expect to feel relieved. You may have some definite plans for the money. Perhaps it’s meant for a specific purpose, or maybe you’ll invest it. Whichever it is, you’ll want to celebrate.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today’s energies will bring good fortune and success. New opportunities to increase status and income could come your way. You could make some new friends at the same time, including someone older than you who could be a potential love partner. This should prove to be a fortunate day for you, from friendship to romance to education to business.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today your imagination should be flowing freely. You could channel this into creative work, or you could come up with some ingenious ways to advance your business interests. The next few days could find your mind in overdrive and working on whatever ideas you come up with today. Write them down. You’ll want to remember them all.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today you could meet with a female acquaintance that you know through a group. By the end of the day, this person could turn from a casual acquaintance to a firm friend. You’ll find that this woman is not only a warm and kindhearted person but also that your backgrounds and interests dovetail closely. The only caution is that this person is tough where business is concerned!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t be surprised if you feel a powerful affection for someone you’ve met at work. This could be a friendly affection or it could be stronger than that. If the latter, it might not be a good idea to express this emotion overtly. The feeling could pass as quickly as it came, or the person might be emotionally unavailable. Be discreet!

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

A powerful feeling of love for someone from far away could strike you today. This might be someone you’re involved with professionally. If this is a romantic attraction, the person probably reciprocates your feelings though is too reserved to express them. Don’t push. Let things develop as they will. The relationship might prove to be lasting if you’re careful!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love and passion may be on your mind. If you aren’t currently involved, you might be attracted to someone you know through business, so a little caution is advised. Suggest a professional lunch or dinner and then see where it goes. You might not get what you want today, but you could create new potential for tomorrow!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you’re single, you might long for a romantic partner today. If you’re attached, you might think of making your commitment more permanent. If you’re married, children might be on your mind. Whatever your situation, and whatever it is you’re searching for now, look your best when encountering current or potential partners. You’ll probably get the response you want!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? If so, today is a great day to go to the shelter and rescue one. You’ll know which one to choose, as the animal will probably choose you! If this is what you want, don’t let minor objections get in the way. A pet can be a wonderful source of companionship, entertainment, and unconditional love.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone you love dearly could provide inspiration for a creative activity of some kind. You might write a song or poem about your friend, draw or paint a portrait, or cook a special meal. Don’t hesitate out of shyness or embarrassment. Your friend will be touched. Your efforts will be appreciated and contribute a great deal to the permanence of your friendship.