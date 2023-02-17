Horoscope Today | 17 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may buy your spouse an expensive birthday or anniversary gift today. Someone in the family may decide to advance his/her education or career. Some may feel confident and get an important business deal. You may realize that your mental health is equally important as your physical health. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. You may be in mood for some peace and quiet today.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

An abroad trip may prove a bit more expensive than anticipated. Good investments may find your money growing. You will need to keep your team members motivated at work. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Completion of a business goal may lead to an increase in income. You may lose some support or business deals due to your ego or stubborn nature. Certain conflicts with parents may bother you mentally, try to be calm and ignore it. You may have a hard time and feel more emotional than usual. Some may enjoy getting together with relatives and share good moments and laughter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Things will start moving the way you like them on the professional front. You have a stable financial condition and now you may plan to invest in property. You may be busy attending guests or cleaning and decoration work. Some may suffer mental stress and headache. You may undertake a long journey with someone close. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. You should work on your skills to boost your confidence at work. You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. Good guidance and support can be expected by those not particularly keen on academics.

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You may plan recreational activities and splurge on your kids. A property matter may sort out in your favor and keep the domestic aura joyous. You may be held responsible for someone else’s carelessness at work. You may be the centre of attraction in a social event. Meeting with an old friend may fill you with new energy and joy. You should get ample sleep and eat healthy food.

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You may get outstanding payment released today or new business deals are indicated. You may influence family members with your enthusiasm and positivity. Some may face challenges while working on difficult projects. Athletics or artists may enjoy the day and achieve success today. You will find yourself better off by changing your attitude regarding someone you don’t like. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

This is a good day on the financial front and you may get cash flow in from unexpected sources. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. Handling an errant subordinate with patience and sympathy will prove to be the right approach. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You may try to take pleasure from the beautiful things of life and splurge on luxurious items. You may upset your parents or spouse by discussing something. Changes on the work front that you are apprehensive about will not affect you much. An unplanned adventurous trip may turn out wonderful and help you get refreshed and rejuvenated. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Some may get investors for their new venture. Some serious issues at work may require your attention and a lot of time. You may enjoy dinner or lunch with your loved ones and share giggles and good memories. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you, is certain to lead to total fitness.

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You have normal financial condition, so take financial decisions wisely. Good news or arrival of someone is expected on the home front. Professionally you are slated to achieve much today. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Simple pleasures with family members may fill you with happiness. You may have to spend on medical emergencies. All your hard work, dedications and extra working hours may be paid off soon. Your bad health may slow the speed of your day and hamper your productivity. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well. Remaining socially in will help you warding off depression.