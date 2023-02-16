Horoscope Today | 16 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Businesses may have to work harder to improve monetary condition. Your family would make a textbook example of an ideal family. Those of you finding it difficult to focus on tasks at hand need to reassess their goals. Some people may receive expected news with regards property or real-estate. Students would do well to streamline their study. Being disciplined with your meals and exercise can also improve your mental well-being. Accompanying someone on a journey may become unavoidable.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Reviewing daily expenses and requirements may help re-strategize budget. Be clear as to what you volunteer for on the professional front. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. People on medicines should complete the doses. Students may want to take up extra-curricular activities to improve mental stimulation. Travel may bring so-so results. Give yourself attention and time to relax and collect yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. Today is an exciting and joyous day for your family. Be careful in your assignments and double check and verify everything before delivering. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that your travel plans may bring best possible results. Introspecting and determining long term goals should find a spot in your to-do- list today. Give importance to your mental well-being as well. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. Some people may receive good news in old ancestral property matters. You may also extend guidance in such matters to others. Your travel plans may be lacking proper arrangements. Keep cash handy and check all documents before leaving. Some younger family member may test your patience. Businessmen may have to work harder in order to yield expected results.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those with passive income may be able to generate good income. Household earnings may also improve surprisingly. Travelling may be a great experience, something you can cherish for a long time. Students should try to be more serious in their academics. Regular cycling and walking are good for the heart and muscles. There are too many things going in your mind that are keeping you mentally engaged.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. You may want to take time off and spend it with your family. Involve a senior or coworker to help you in daily work if needed. Travel may not bring desired results for some. Those looking into new property deals may get offered great deals. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. Try to slow down and think about things carefully before acting so hastily.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Do not give in to any impulse buying. Someone in the family expects you to be more sensitive to his or her needs. Supervisors may be happy with your performance at work recently. Kids should be put in the habit of exercising regularly as well. Those on family trips may find it difficult to enjoy with constant change of plans and moods. Investing in property should be delayed till further assurance or clearances. Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Tightening your hold on those purse strings may be good in the long run. Finding a midway is the only possible solution to it for peace and calm. A lot of hard work and networking will be needed to do well in a professional field. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You can mull over a new idea that you want implemented on the professional front. Children may need some school equipment that may be a bit outside your budget. There is nothing more comfortable than a happy atmosphere at home. Travel may be satisfactory for some. Older generations may need support of family members to get by the day. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some unexpected but urgent costs may derail your budget. Diving work equally may be the only way to find order and peace. You may have to put in more efforts to churn out favorable property deals. Seek timely help if you don’t want to get bogged down with a workplace problem. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. Aligning your travel plans with your health or financial stand may be smart.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Adding to your wealth is indicated, as you make the right financial moves. There are certain unresolved issues on the professional front which may require your attention. Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Verify and cross-check all decisions with your money related decisions. Your family life may see some unease due to some silly misunderstanding. Travelling can prove to be more fun than one would have expected. Competition at work is likely to stiffen with the arrival of a young professional. Stay happy and cheerful as your smile tends ease situations. Focus on your mental health to stay ahead of the game and to create a positive outlook. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.