Horoscope Today | 16 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 16 December 2022.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (16 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

You will be able to learn new things because of your sharp mind.

You will have desire to earn quick money. Your careless attitude may make your parents worried.

Take them into confidence before starting any new project. Suspicion and doubt can spoil relationships.

Day of great achievements. Events will be good and disturbing, leaving you confused.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Wrap two fist full of lentils in red cloth and give in charity to poor and needy people to increase family happiness.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Chances of body pain. Avoid physical exertion. Have sufficient rest. Invest money on the advice of experienced people.

Stay away from shady business. Everything will be in your favour at workplace.

You may act lazily. You will have a nice chat with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Before 3.15 pm.

Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils and red vermillion in water while bathing, for good health.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

People around you will extend support. Chronic diseases may bother you today.

Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. Love will be in the air for you.

Today you will pick up new projects. You spouse will treat you in a special way.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Remedy: Worshipping Goddess Saraswati by offering blue flowers will be beneficial for family life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Since the Moon is in Virgo, you will be fortunate to achieve many things that you really wish.

A perfect day to put your ideas into action. Your financial condition will improve.

Investment in jewelry and antiques will bring profits. Your spouse will bring you immense romantic pleasure.

A distant relative may visit your house in the evening. Professional life will be good today.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Donate milk, curd, camphor and white flowers to stay fit.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You may express dissatisfaction with people in your life. You should not share your secrets with others.

Playing with children will give you wonderful pleasure.

You should get out of the tendency of living for the day and spending too much on entertainment.

Do not lose heart as failures are the beauty of life. Bold decisions will bring favourable rewards.

You will remain mentally calm throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

Remedy: Place reed over windows and doors to improve your financial condition.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

The Moon’s transit into your zodiac sign will bring domestic harmony and tranquility.

An excellent day for your family to spend time together. You will get engaged in some creative work.

You will get profits from your past investments. Your brother will stand by you as the great supporter.

You will be in sync with the heartbeats of your spouse. Venturing into new projects will bring positive results.

You will have good food and romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Remedy: Wear white clothes daily for good health.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You are unable to make any progress because of your pessimistic attitude. It is high time for you to realise that worry has retarded your thinking power.

Look at the brighter side and you will see a definite change in your discretion.

A colleague of your office can steal one of your valuable items today. Hence, you need to remain careful and keep your items in check.

Misunderstandings with those you love get resolved. You would meet the person who loves you more than his life.

Tact will be required while handling colleagues. You would want to give time to your family members at the end of the day, but you may get into an argument with someone close to you, which might spoil your mood.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: Between 10.30 am and 12 noon.

Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy for financial growth.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your jovial nature will keep others happy. You may spend your money on your partner’s poor health today.

But you do not have to worry about it, as the money you were saving for a long time will come in handy.

A letter by post brings happy news for the entire family. You may burn slowly but steadily in love.

Opportunities to show your skills will be with you today. The beginning of the day may be a little tiring, but as the day progresses, you will start getting good results.

At the end of the day, you will be able to find time for yourself and put it to use by meeting someone close to you.

Today, you will get ample of time to make love with your better half, but health might suffer a little bit.

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue.

Auspicious Time: Between 10 am and 11.45 pm.

Remedy: Help and serve patients in a hospital to strengthen your financial standing.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Your health will bloom as you share happy moments with others. But be careful as neglecting it would trouble you later on.

Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful today, otherwise financial losses can occur.

Children and family are the focus of the day. Love is beyond the limit of senses, but your senses will experience the ecstasy of love today.

Things seem nice at work. Your mood will stay good throughout the day.

In your spare time today, you will carry out such tasks which you used to plan and think of executing but weren’t able to.

You will have a series of quarrels that will make you feel like giving up your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Offering 2 or 3 lemons to Lord Shiva or near Peepal tree will enhance health.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

It would be a hopeful day. You may start learning the skill of saving money and making right use of it.

Financial issues may lead to arguments in the family. You may start a new relationship.

Your boss may recognize your hard work and appreciate it.

In your most critical times, you would find your spouse standing by your side and that would give you all the motivation you ever needed.

Lucky Color: Wine red.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Remedy: Store water in yellow coloured glass bottle; keep it in the Sun and then drink.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may be convinced to give up your drinking habit. Previous real estate investment may earn you good profits.

Your jolly nature may lift the spirits of your family members. Your love life may not go easy.

It would be wise to not speak more than needed. Some businessmen may incur losses due to previous investment.

You may have to strike a balance between your personal and professional lives.

You may get to spend some wonderful time with your spouse.

Lucky Color: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Remedy: Avoid use of tobacco and non-vegetarian food.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You may have to struggle with hectic work schedule. There could be monetary gains.

Unnecessary doubts or suspicions may destroy your relationship.

Banking sector professionals may receive good news.

There could be chances of promotion. In free time, you may carry out some religious work.

Your plans may be put to halt due to your partner’s busy schedule.

Lucky Color: Red.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Remedy: Avoid excess use of oil.