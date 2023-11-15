Horoscope Today | 15 November 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 15 November.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Either way, you choose, you have the strength to work with, so stop agonizing over your decision. People will be like putty in your hands. Your calm, diplomatic approach calms even the most heated dispute. Make time to address the issues. Have confidence in every move you make. Don’t worry if others look at you negatively.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may feel like someone is giving you an emotional slap. Don’t immediately react by putting up your defenses. You’ll do much better if you step back and analyze the situation before concluding what’s right or wrong. Your feelings are precious, and you shouldn’t let others bully you. At the same time, you have no right to bully others.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel like your battery has run out of juice today. You may ask yourself if what you’re doing is worth it. Don’t despair. A friend will be along soon who can help give you a jump-start. Once you restart your engine, there will be no stopping you. Don’t be afraid to flag someone down. No one will know you need help unless you ask for it.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Reevaluate just what it is that you’re working for. If it’s fun and relaxation you’re after, maybe you’re passing it by without even realizing it. The fun you seek is there in front of you. It would be best if you took advantage of it now instead of waiting until some magic point at which you feel you’ve earned it.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There’s power when you discover how to be part of two opposing teams. At first, it may seem like treason to be part of one as you help the other. In fact, you’re helping yourself by learning both sides of the situation. Take the best qualities from each. When it comes time to put together your team, you’ll have all the secrets needed to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You have a flexible nature. Other people may be just as malleable as you, but now is your chance to take the lead. You’re at the starting line waiting for the race to start. Don’t wait for others to take the first step so you know it’s safe to go. Keep your ears and eyes tuned in. As soon as you hear, “Go,” start running as fast as you can.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your power to transform your life is potent. There are many options available to you even though it may not seem like it. The one big obstacle holding you back is your emotional state of mind. Your feelings could be sensitive now, making you insecure about initiating the changes you know are necessary for your advancement.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

It may seem like everything is moving counter to your trajectory. While you want to move south, the wind blows west. This doesn’t mean you should give up on your goal. This just means that you may need to tack in order to get where you’re going. A sideways approach is just the thing needed in order to get to your paradise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Strong forces may make it hard for you to be confident today. You’re so intent on maintaining your freedom that you refuse to yield when you should. Consider the other side of the equation before you become so adamant that you refuse to budge. At the same time, don’t automatically think that just because you’re running into opposition your way of thinking is necessarily wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take a more adaptable approach. Go with the flow and let things merge on the foundation that has already been established. You’re holding on tightly to a security blanket. This tattered piece of cloth gives you peace. The threat of losing it frightens you. It’s time to throw it away and know you’re better off operating without that extra burden.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things are moving in opposite directions, yet you can relate and benefit from all of them. There’s nothing wrong with keeping your options open. Some people like to stick with one game, while you like to play multiple hands at once. Don’t let others make you feel like you need to change your way as long as you’re confident that things are working for you.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Words may hold charged energy, so be careful what you say and how you say it. The mood today requires that people have space to express themselves. Allow them their freedom or you may end up getting wedged into a corner with no escape. It’s like painting a floor. You need to start at the back and work your way toward the door instead of the other way around.