Here is the horoscope for 15 April 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (15 April 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your inspiration and creativity are high today, Aries. If you’ve been thinking about taking up painting or poetry, this would be an ideal day to get started. Make sure your perfectionism doesn’t get in the way of your creative urges. You can be a critical editor. For now, don’t worry about the end product. If you enjoy the creative process, the end result will reflect your joy.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It’s bad enough having too many cooks in the kitchen, but when those cooks argue not only about how to cook the meal but also about how to design the kitchen, you know you have trouble on your hands. Tempers are likely to flare today. Everyone has an opinion about how you should decorate your home. Whoever pays the mortgage gets to make the final decisions. That should settle it.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your self-confidence is at a low point these days, and this is making you especially vulnerable. It’s likely that a recent confrontation with a close friend has you worrying about the overall health of the relationship. With all kindness, Gemini, you’re overreacting. It’s likely that your mate feels just as troubled as you right now. Why not meet halfway?

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may feel some frustration over your perceived inability to reach an important milestone in your career. It’s possible that you only need to reevaluate the benchmarks you’ve set in order to see that you’ve made more progress than you thought. Remember, ultimately, the time it takes you to reach a goal matters less than the fact that you reach it.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Sometimes you can be too passive and let others trample all over you. Your lack of ego is admirable, but only up to a point, Leo. Why let others take credit for your ideas? There could be a situation where you feel compelled to speak up. Protect your rights and defend yourself against an unethical person intent on downplaying your contribution. Hold your ground and you will be vindicated.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An unethical acquaintance could be spreading unfounded rumours. Don’t take anything you hear today at face value, Virgo. Get all the facts before drawing conclusions. Equipment being installed or acting up adds to the confusion. If the situation weren’t so frustrating, it would be comical. Take deep breaths throughout the day. Tomorrow things will be on a more even keel.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A longtime friend may become something more today, Libra. It could be that there has always been a certain spark between you, but you haven’t been able to acknowledge it until now. Make extra sure that the time is right, however. You don’t want to hurt anyone else’s feelings as you begin to explore the new aspects of this old relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You may be frustrated today, Scorpio. An anticipated romantic encounter may be postponed or cancelled. There’s no reason to consider it a major setback in the relationship. If you feel doubt and uncertainty, it’s likely for other reasons. You’re agitated and not in a good place to make any sweeping judgments. Let your head clear for a few days and then plan the next steps.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You could feel a bit low today due to disappointment in someone important to you, Sagittarius. It could be that a mentor no longer supports you or perhaps an authority figure has shown his or her true colours. Rather than casting about for a new role model, why not follow the path that you know is right for you? You’re experienced enough now not to need anyone else to lead the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’re likely changing your mind about something that has been important to you, Capricorn. Perhaps you’re questioning your job, career path, or choice of a mate. Confusion may dominate your thoughts today. Don’t expect to arrive at any concrete answers by the day’s end. This is a situation that will only be resolved with time. Try to be patient.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Romance is in the air today, Aquarius. Alas, it seems to rain down on everyone but you. You must have put on your romance-repellent raincoat before leaving the house this morning. Don’t fret. Your time will come. Try to focus your passion on a creative endeavour. If you’ve been thinking about trying your hand at writing or painting, do it now.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your creativity is at an all-time high, Pisces, so take advantage of it. This would be an ideal day to paint or write. Even though you consider your talents well below amateur status, you may be surprised by what you’re able to produce. Ignore your strict internal editor and work for the pure pleasure of creating. You will be delighted with the results.