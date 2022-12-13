Horoscope Today | 13 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 13 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (13 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

Today is the day to focus on your studies and career. Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication. People in fields like education/automobile/publication/ communication will be benefited. Mother’s ill health is indicated. Family life will be disturbed. Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system/skin/ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communicate with care. Expect expenditure for children/entertainment / family needs/ communication. People in fields like networking/journalism/entertainment/ hardware will get benefited. Dispute with your family and children is expected. Some people may suffer from throat infections/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today is the day to study/ do household activities. Expect expenditure for business/office /vehicle/ family needs. People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success. Good day for doing household activities/study. Some people may suffer from Throat /toothache/eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure. Expenses for health/travel/communication items are indicated. People in fields like journalism/tourism/literature/communication publications will get success. Long journey/hospitalization/isolation of family members is indicated. Some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Today you will get the maturity of your investments. Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment. Foreign funds are expected. People in fields like finance co./ communication /consultants will get benefited. Childbirth in the family/recovery from disease is indicated. Some people may suffer from skin/throat/coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others. Expect expenditure on advertise/communication/health/personality. People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited. Today you can balance family time and work time. Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Today is the day to travel /study. Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career. People in fields like finance, tourism, education, law, and marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated. You may go for a long journey/ attend the religious activity. Some people may suffer from throat pain, foot pain, and bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Problems in higher education, travel are indicated. Expenses on education /travel/premiums are indicated. People in fields like networking / occult science/journalism will be benefited. Dispute with father or his ill health is indicated. Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma/cough/body pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Today is the day to struggle/loss. Expect expenditure for loan/insurance premium/ study/business. People in fields like consultant/literature / publication/speaker will get success. You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibilities. Some people may suffer from throat/dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Today is the day to invest/ expenditure/ study /travel. Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated. People in fields like doctors/speaker/communication/publication/medicine will be benefited. Married people may face disputes with spouses. Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage/injury is indicated. : Think twice before helping anyone financially, as money may get stuck. People in fields like occult science/cyber security/call centers will be benefited. Dispute with children/ family members is indicated. Some people may suffer from bronchitis/throat/skin problems. Surgery/operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Today is the day for celebrations/reunion / business activity/ spouse. Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment are indicated. People in fields like sports/education/journalism/publication will be benefited. Those who are in a relationship can tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date. Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow