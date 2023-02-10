Horoscope Today | 10 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will be fortunate in terms of money matters today. Family life is likely to remain blissful and pleasant. This is a good period to try out new exercise regimes and diet plans. Much recognition is in store for you on the professional front. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Things turn out well for you on the academic front. You really don’t need to go out of your way for others, but take your call.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Raising capital for a new venture will not be a problem. Professionally, you will find things moving in the right direction. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Money pours in through a property deal. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front. You will need to keep a step ahead of your rivals.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to exercise your authority on professional front to defuse an ugly situation. Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie and much gaiety. A run of good luck promises to bring you into a lot of money. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front. This is the right time for you to approach someone influential for a favour.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A negotiation is showing all signs of translating into good business. Financial situation for those in the red is slated to improve. You are likely to participate in a family event. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. A much awaited house construction may be started. Students will need to streamline their study schedules to improve results. Any journeys undertaken today will provide you with beneficial outcomes.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. You are likely to settle a complicated issue at work to the satisfaction of all. A family reunion may be on the cards, so plan your leave. A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. . Those of you who are thinking of buying a new property or vehicle will succeed in your efforts.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those in the field of art are likely to enjoy recognition through an exhibition. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. You may have to take shortcuts in completing something urgent. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your monetary expenses are also likely to increase all of a sudden. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. Your vacation plans may finally see the light of the day today. Keep peace of mind throughout your day to keep yourself motivated. Your dogged persistence in doing well is certain to have a positive outcome on the academic front. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your ideas will be much appreciated in an important project at work. A good investment will find your money grow. A ceremony may be organised on the family front. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Value of your property is set to increase. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. . You may feel low on confidence which can hamper your productivity and performance. Rid your mind of all anxiety and confusion to see things from a new perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Acquiring a built up property is possible for some. You can plan a trip with your friends to unwind. Time will be especially beneficial for students pursuing higher education.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t be in a hurry to invest, think wisely before making any investment. Your siblings could get a chance to travel abroad either for studies or work. Delegate work to complete the project on time. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high. A slow beginning to the day is foreseen, but things are likely to hot of by the end of it! Do not overload yourself with work else it may have severe repercussions on your health.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Be extra judicious in making an expensive purchase, find out the market price first.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Success is foretold for those implementing their ideas at work. You love company of others and today there will be no dearth of it on the home front! A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front. A senior may expect you to volunteer for a special assignment, so take your call. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed.