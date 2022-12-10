Horoscope Today | 10 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

Outings will keep you in good mood. Visiting the house of close relatives may cause financial troubles.

Children will demand more attention. Your romantic fantasies might come true.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Remedy: To become financially strong, respect and honor your wife.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

People around you will be demanding. Don’t promise more than you can deliver. Don’t stress yourself to please others.

You will make good money. Children will demand more attention.

Don’t disclose your romantic views. You and your spouse need space in married life.

There might be talks about your marriage at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Tending to red plants at home is highly beneficial for health.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Put your high confidence to good use. You will remain energetic despite hectic day.

Property deals will finalize giving fabulous gains. Suitable day to attract the attention of others without doing much.

Romance on the cards. The demands of your spouse might give you some stress.

Awesome day, if you plan outing with friends.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Before meeting your lover, have crystal sugar (Mishri) along with water.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Positive thinking will be rewarded. Think wisely before investing in schemes that attract you.

A close person might be in a highly unpredictable mood. Love will be in the air.

You will like to spend your time alone for mental peace. You will have a romantic time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Feed fish balls made of barley flour for increase in family prosperity and happiness.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will have confrontation with your family over a minor issue. Be quiet and meditate to control your anger.

Your hard work will be paid off today. Your day will be filled with blessings and good fortune.

You may go on a picnic with your loved one. You will realise that marriage was the most important event in your life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: Wear a gold or brass chain to awaken spiritualism.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You will be able to strengthen your mental ability. You will acquire new skills and knowledge to boost your spirit and instill confidence in yourself.

You improve your economic condition. Support from family will help you keep your stress at bay.

Love is in the air, you will just feel it. You will have a healthy conversation with your loved one over phone after a long time.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Remedy: Offer milk, sugar crystal (mishri) and white rose at any sacred place to increase positive feelings among family members.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You will make efforts to meet your wishes. Meditation is the best practice for you to remain calm.

Investment in any sector will bring profits in future. If you are in a relationship, you may tie the knot today.

Your spouse will do something fabulous for you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Remedy: Offer prasad in Durga temple and distribute it among poor for inner satisfaction.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

After speaking to your closed one, your ideas will be clear today. You will get to all your problems.

You will be appreciated at workplace for your good deeds. Take care of your health.

You can make investment today but go ahead following proper advice from experts. Never doubt the fidelity of your spouse.

You will come in contact with a spiritual leader, who will show you path. Today, you will feel blessed after learning the reality of life.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10.10 am to 11.35 am.

Remedy: Gift yellow/saffron clothes to spiritual gurus for bliss in family.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You should try to control your emotions especially anger for sustained mental peace.

You must not spend your money on luxury items to avoid financial miseries in future.

Today, you are likely to attend some social functions and come in contact with some influential people.

One of your distant relatives may visit you without any prior notice. You will have a memorable time with your spouse today.

Your kids may make you proud through their achievements.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm

Remedy: You should have a milk bath for good health.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You should use your will power to do better in your profession. You are likely to get back some old debts which you had earlier given to a few friends.

You will have a lot of spare time today to spend with your family. You are likely to get some gifts from an unknown person today.

There are high chances that you would enter into an argument with a stranger while visiting a park in the evening.

Your spouse will understand your feelings today and he/she may come forward to help you in the time of need.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes to get health benefits.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Your rash behaviour could cause problems for your family members and friends.

Today, you are likely to get financial benefits from your brother or sister. Your friends will offer you good advice regarding your personal life.

You should consult your parents, elders and experts before launching any new business venture.

One of your relatives might give you a surprise today but it will disturb your plan.

Travellers should take care of their luggage to avoid theft.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am

Remedy: Feed Roti/bread to dogs and get health benefits.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Your health condition will remain fine today. You are likely to get appreciation from several quarters for your hard work and determination.

You may get monetary benefits from your siblings today. Your knowledge and good humour would impress many people around you.

You must not behave rudely with your family members and friends to get a peaceful life.

You are likely to visit a park during your leisure time in the evening. You will have a happy time with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Remedy: Gift a white flower to your spouse and enjoy a happy marital life.