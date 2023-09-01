Horoscope Today | 01 September 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This is a good time to get more serious about your art, Aries. You were probably born with talent, but perhaps you don’t treat it with as much respect as someone endowed with only a fraction of your natural ability. Look at your tools realistically and know that you have the power to accomplish a great deal when you put your creative nature into high gear.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Don’t assume that the person you’re trying to reach is getting your messages, Taurus. Perhaps you’ve been waiting for a reply, thinking that this person has blown you off. Maybe this person doesn’t understand the question you’re trying to ask. When it comes to matters of love and romance, you’re going to have to spell things out.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You feel reprimanded because of the way you reacted to a situation that came out differently than you’d hoped. Trust that you acted in the best, calmest, and most understanding way possible. If the person you’re dealing with doesn’t understand your actions, then this is probably more a function of their own baggage and not yours.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Something unusual could put a smile on your face today, Cancer. Look for beauty and love in the simplest things. If you can’t see it, then work on adjusting your attitude. Your inner state is likely what needs to be fixed, not the world around you. If you can shift to a light, understanding mood, you’ll receive the laughter and romance that are sure to brighten your day.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It’s time to step up to the plate and take responsibility for the things you want to have happen, Leo. It’s one thing to talk about great visions and dreams, but the bottom line is that they’ll continue to remain abstract concepts unless you work to develop them into something solid and tangible. Test this theory for yourself today.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The warm, loving feeling that you’ve been happily nurturing is calling for a bit of practicality in order to make your romantic life work out the way you want it to. Remember that less is more, Virgo. Having love and romance in your life doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to be best friends with every person you meet. This is a good time to enjoy more quality time with fewer people.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might feel a bit reserved when it comes to issues of love and romance, Libra. Other people might consider this rather strange when they see that suddenly your courageous forward motion comes to a dramatic halt. Don’t feel like you need to make excuses for the way you feel. It’s probably better if you slow down a bit, especially when it comes to love.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Things are apt to remain quite orderly for you, Scorpio. Even though your heart may want to soar into the clouds, you’ll find that there’s a stable side to the equation that’s working to keep things in perspective. You might want to consider making a greater commitment to someone you love. You’re of a sound and solid mind to do so now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The engagements in your social calendar are likely stacking up to the point of absurdity, Sagittarius. Make sure you schedule some time for yourself somewhere in there. Today you’re choosy about your companions. Feel free to say no to people you’d simply rather not see.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Just because your heart is feeling extra generous now doesn’t mean that you need to send flowers to everyone you know, Capricorn. On a day like this you should channel all your incredible love and affection to one special person. Help him or her feel like an important part of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may be confused by your heart, Aquarius. It may be extremely frustrating when you can’t keep a tight rein on your emotions. This internal conflict is a signal that there’s a lesson to learn. Perhaps your heart knows something that your conscious mind hasn’t yet realized.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your mind gives you a great deal of security, Pisces, which allows you to explore other worlds. You have your satellite outpost operating smoothly, and you can now take trips into the frontier knowing that you have a secure facility to fall back on. Find new ways to bring love into your life.