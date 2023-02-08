Horoscope Today | 08 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you are known for your ambitious side. You have the tendency to set high standards for yourself and challenge yourself to achieve the impossible. What the cards are reminding you of today is that there is no mountain you cannot climb when you set your mind to it. So, take the current set of challenges in your stride. Know that the Universe is helping you level up and emerge as the master of your craft. But, the destination is not for you to worry about. Give the journey your single-minded focus. Everything else will be taken care of.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

If you look at your life from the eye of the Divine, you will realise that no experience is imperfect. Everything is as it should be, and everything is teaching you an important life lesson. Today, instead of letting your judgements colour your perception, accept every experience for what it is. Become aware of what the Universe is showing you in this moment. You are on the road to inner alchemy, Taurus. Let the disappointment function as a fuel for your spiritual growth and development.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

We’re constantly stuck in our judgments. We’re forever entangled in a web of good and bad, black and white, pleasant and unpleasant. As a result of our limited perception, we reject what we perceive as imperfect and miss the perfection that is every moment. The Universe is trying to show you something, Gemini. The Universe has been trying to show you something for a while. View the situation from a higher perspective. Bring the gift of acceptance to the table. This will unlock the portal to spiritual growth and development for you.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

But, you’re going about it all wrong, Cancer. You’re trying to prove to the world, to your parents, to your friends, to an audience that you don’t even know and probably never will, that you’re worthy and that you deserve every bit of the success you have attracted into your world. But, your need for external validation is robbing you off your authenticity. It’s depriving you of the joy of experiencing the journey fully. So, give yourself the approval you seek from external sources. You are where you are supposed to be, progressing at the right pace.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Playing the role of the caretaker can be tricky. It’s easy to forget where you end and the other(s) begins. But, this kind of nurture can prove to be detrimental to your mental and emotional well-being. Not to mention, take a toll on you physically. Word for the wise: call your power back to you, Leo. Find a way to hold space for others without losing yourself in the bargain.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The trouble is, you’re too hung on what your efforts will lead to. You’re fixated on receiving praise, validation, and approval from others. But, this is not about the others, Virgo. It’s about you and your craft. It’s about you and your prayer to the mysterious forces above. So, shift your gaze a little. Recognise how the journey is more important than the destination. This will help you master your craft whilst being authentic to your message.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you’ve already spoken about what you like, what works for you, what brings a smile to your face—in the most charming manner you possibly can. It’s now time to start a dialogue about your boundaries, about the things that make you uncomfortable, and the things you’d rather change about the given equation. A couple of things to keep in mind: 1. Don’t let your need to be liked by others come in the way of truth-telling. 2. Those who are meant to be in your life will appreciate you a lot more when you begin to walk the path of authenticity.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Scorpio, you’re doing what you’re meant to be doing, serving in a way that’s divinely ordained. Be the brightest star in the night sky. Keep shining your light in a way that feels authentic to you. Yes, this means learning to smile in the face of criticism and not letting judgments of others affect you in any way. You were sent here for a reason. Meditate on the path beyond the path to gain clarity on what it is that you have come here to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The Universe works in mysterious ways. Sometimes, it delivers our share of cosmic goodies to us exactly when we ask for it. At other times, it makes us cultivate patience. The latter holds true for you right now. So, take the waiting period in your stride. Become aware of the soul lessons that are being revealed to you in each moment. This is where your growth lies.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

To quote a famous internet meme: “If it doesn’t bring you energy, inspiration or orgasms, it doesn’t belong in your life.” Now, how’s that for some Tuesday morning inspiration? Word for the wise: begin to eliminate what doesn’t serve you. Reaffirm your boundaries and gain a greater sense of clarity on your purpose. You are responsible for your own well-being, Capricorn, and you have to do what it takes to get to that good place once again.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is your wake-up call, Aquarius. A time of witnessing your truth as it is. A time of looking beyond the veil, the constructs of space and time, and remembering that you are but the Universe in ecstatic motion. You are but the Universe indulging in a human experience. Instead of shying away from your true nature or letting your sceptical side get the better of you, meditate on what you are being shown and how you are being called to dance the dance of life as you move forward from here.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

When something becomes the source of suffering, it’s a good idea to pause and ask yourself if the fault lies in the way you are perceiving the situation. On hundred percent of the occasions, you will find that this is true—that you need to readjust your gaze a little and remember that the Universe wants the best and only the best for you. On the upside, you will find that something you didn’t quite have the chance to delve into, perhaps a project or a relationship, will come back into your life in a new form. Explore the possibility of what you can create as you free yourself from your own judgments and biases.