Horoscope Today

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

Aries

The moon enters Gemini, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your neighbourhood and spelling an uptick in communication. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an exciting discussion about your career or a project you’re working on.

Taurus

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you learning intriguing information! A meaningful discussion takes place.

Gemini

The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self-care. Your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can bring a powerful emotional breakthrough! Something you learn could find you feeling ready to let go of the past.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to slow down and rest, though some intense, emotional, and deeply meaningful discussions also take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You might connect with someone powerful at this time.

Leo

Your social life could become busier as the moon enters Gemini. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you having an exciting discussion about money and success!

Virgo

Your focus turns to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps bringing intriguing information your way! A thrilling invitation may be extended.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, which can find you planning a trip or focusing on school. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, and you’re having a productive discussion about your home or family life. Intriguing information about the past may be revealed.

Scorpio

The moon enters Gemini, which could find you settling a debt or cutting ties with the past. Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, and you may be connecting with powerful people. A deep, meaningful conversation takes place.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. An exciting discussion about your finances or a project you’re working on takes place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini, finding you busy tackling your to-do list. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which could mean a powerful breakthrough about life and the world. A meaningful journey is unfolding…

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring fun and flirtation! Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps bringing a deep emotional breakthrough! Intriguing information may be shared. Something about the past begins to make more sense.

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you connecting with influential people and having deep, meaningful discussions with your partners.