Horoscope Today | 03 December 2024:

Every zodiac sign possesses unique traits that shape our personalities. Wouldn’t it be empowering to start your day knowing what the stars have in store? Discover your daily cosmic forecast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Focus on your health to boost energy levels. Avoid social commitments and long journeys. Home projects may take longer than expected. Conserve money as a financial crunch looms. Academic pursuits are promising. Love: Spend quality time with your partner. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Color: Dark Green

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Count on support from loved ones. Your persistence will pay off. Academic help is available. Your talents will be recognized socially. A pending payment may arrive soon. A media scoop could boost your profile. Love: Expect pampering from your loved one. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Color: Purple

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Feel content and satisfied. Promising professional opportunities await. A family member may bring honor. A long drive will be smooth. A property issue will be resolved in your favor. Quick learning will help academically. Love: A potential love interest may catch your eye. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Color: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Entrepreneurs and retailers will have a good day. Self-employed individuals may consider a new office. Home-related actions will benefit a family. Social developments will be pleasing. Professional achievements will enhance your reputation. A long drive will relax you. Love: Young couples will feel closer. Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Color: Golden

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Resolve a misunderstanding before it worsens. Enjoy your current pursuits. Financial matters will be sorted out. A family gathering is on the horizon. A fun trip is likely. Good health is assured with a healthy lifestyle. Love: Expect positive signals from a potential love interest. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Color: Golden

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Smoothen things out at home. Work on long-awaited projects. Shine socially. Academic success is on the horizon. A great opportunity to multiply assets is coming your way. Love: Expect a special gesture from someone who admires you. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Color: Grey

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Strong professional performance will lead to lucrative assignments. Financial gains are on the cards. Social recognition is coming your way. Address concerns about your child’s future. Plan a relaxing getaway. An overseas travel opportunity may arise. Love: Quality time with your partner is foreseen. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Color: Silver

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Illness will improve. Financial matters will favor you. Professionals may have a hectic day. Social plans may need to be postponed. A property dispute may arise with a close one. Your academic example may inspire others. Love: A chance encounter could lead to a long-term romance. Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Color: Magenta

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Consider decisions carefully. Your social reputation will soar. Repay kindness received. Be tactful with elders. Maintain a balanced diet for good health. Academic setbacks are possible, so prepare well. Love: A brooding nature may hinder your romantic enjoyment. Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Color: Orange

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

Enjoy a great day. Out-of-the-box thinking will be rewarded. Financial gains will improve your lifestyle. Good health is assured through healthy eating. A family disagreement may upset you. A long road trip may be boring. Consider investing in a new property. Love: A potential love interest may capture your heart. Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Color: Pink

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

A colleague may disappoint you. A new health routine will benefit you. Explore investment options. Plan a family vacation. Long journeys may have minor delays. Legal matters may be complex. Love: You may express your love to someone special. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Color: Saffron

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Enjoy an outing and meet new people. Focus on work priorities. Solve work-related problems to avoid future stress. Be realistic in your academic goals. Maintain good health. Love: Romantic gestures will speak louder than words. Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Color: Maroon