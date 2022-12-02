Horoscope Today | 02 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

You will feel more confident about taking risks – both financial and emotional.

If you have spotted a good investment, or want to tell someone how you feel about them, then this is the time.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

This is a period to go for broke. You deserve to come overcome all you have been through.

But the most important result should be your rising self-esteem.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

‘Think big’ seems to be the day’s theme. Make the effort without thinking much about success or failure.

It is important that you learn from experience.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today is a day for spending money. Time for taking wise and profitable financial decisions.

There is nothing much to worry about. All you have to do is stay cool.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You are in for your own emotional hurricane.

However, there is a cosmic task, which right now it is to see the world through the eyes of a partner.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Happiness is achieved by being involved in what you are doing.

Prime task to is to be busy, otherwise you’ll lose control at a vital moment.

Do step away for contemplation. Remember to make time for yourself as and when you want.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Today’s stars are all about pleasure. Although it is a difficult concept for many people, as a Libran you should set the example when it comes to a spot of harmless self-indulgence.

You will have a few personal choices to make later on.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

The level of emotional intensity is likely to take a slight move upwards, but not to nearly the same degree as some weeks back.

If you want to put your talents to good use, help a family member over a rough patch. And don’t wait for them to ask.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Your next emotional cycle begins here and, if you know what’s good for you, you’ll seize every opportunity to enjoy yourself.

If you want a justification, well, you need a pleasurable break as much as anyone. If interviews or serious discussions are underway at work, the signs are excellent.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

When all is said and done you really do have a great deal to be proud of, and today looks like a moment for rewards.

At the very least it is time you gave yourself a few treats.

Try not to count the cost, at least not if it means you have to decline a grand opportunity.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Partners may be over-bearing. I know that. You know that.

But do they know it? Frankly I doubt it, in which case your best plan might be to keep your feelings to yourself, ignore their self-opinionated ways and appreciate their generosity and good points.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Even when you’re taking time off, you still need to keep active.

The fact remains that the happiest Pisceans will be those with the most interesting pursuits.

Partners are bound to be more favourably disposed and less liable to criticise you for no apparent reason.