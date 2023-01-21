Blood blisters are common skincare woes that occurs when our hand suddenly gets stuck violently against a door or when our skin gets rubbed irritatingly against ill-fitted shoes.

These blood filled lumps occurs when there is an injury in the dermal layer on the skin and mostly appears near the mouth, hand, feet, and areas near joints or bone.

It also happens on getting pinched or when tools like hammers repeatedly rubs against the skin or gets irritating reactions on coming in contact against various chemicals.

Although blood blisters are harmless and disappear on their own time, you can follow these Ayurvedic and homemade remedies to safeguard yourselves against any further infections-

i) Rub a mixture of sandalwood paste on the wounded area

Add some water to a mixture of sandalwood powder and apply this smooth paste on the affected area. The paste will absorb the warmth from the blister and also speed up the healing process thereby making you well soon

ii) Use turmeric paste to heal the wound faster

Apply a thick paste of water and turmeric on the blood blisters and wash it off with cool water after a few minutes. Turmeric is widely used as a topical antiseptic agent and enhances the healing process by activating the required mechanisms in the skin for wound repair.

iii) Apply garlic oil to prevent infection and cure blood blisters

Crush a garlic and heat it in oil on low heat for 10-12 minutes. Let the oil cool down and apply a drop or two on the blister. Massage very gently and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off. Garlic contains allicin, a therapeutic compound that is believed to heal blisters and prevent infection. Moreover, garlic is a huge storehouse of antioxidant and antimicrobial properties and is a good remedy for many skin issues

