Diarrhoea is a common gastrointestinal infection which can last several days and can leave the body without the water and salts that are necessary for survival.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrhoeal disease is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old and is responsible for killing around 525,000 children every year.

Diarrhoea can be defined as the passage of three or more loose or liquid stools per day and this intestinal disease can be caused by a variety of bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms.

According to dietitian Manpreet Kalra, diarrhoea happens when enough water is not removed from your stool or too much fluid is secreted into the stool thereby making it loose.



She feels that diarrhoea can be caused by a short-term illness that clears up in a few days or it may be a symptom of an ongoing problem or chronic condition.

“Many cases of diarrhoea are due to an infection in the gastrointestinal tract. The most common sources of infections are- bacteria, viruses, parasitic organisms. Hence it’s important to do certain dietary changes to cure diarrhoea,” wrote Kalra in a post on Instagram.

Kalra has suggested four natural ways to treat diarrhoea with the help of these homemade food recipes-

1. Lassi

Blend half a cup of fresh, plant based yogurt or dairy based sourced from A2 milk along with half a cup of water and one-eighth teaspoon of fresh grated ginger. Kalra claims that this is a probiotic drink which is easy to digest and is a great way to treat diarrhoea.

2. Hydrating Drinks

To compensate the electrolyte losses from the body at the time of diarrhoea, drink fluids like coconut water, lassi, oral rehydration solution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), severe dehydration and fluid loss were the main causes of diarrhoea deaths earlier. Moreover, diarrhoea often leads to dehydration so it is of utmost importance to keep yourself hydrated.

3. Banana

Chop one or two bananas into bite sized pieces and garnish it with one teaspoon of warm ghee and a pinch each of cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg. Banana is a good source of potassium and eating this at the time of diarrhoea can help in the binding of stool and prevent it from becoming loose.

4. Steamed Apples

Heat water in a small saucepan, place some sliced apples in it and add one teaspoon of ghee and a pinch each of cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and pink salt. Cook and cover until the apples are mushy. According to Kalra, apples are gentle astringents that help in the binding of stool.

