Harnaaz Sandhu keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro on her Instagram handle. The model keeps acing casual ensemble inspiring us to style stunning power suits perfectly. Her impressive sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by all. The diva is an absolute fashionista that inspire her fans to dress up for all occasions from formal wear to festive wear.

Harnaaz shared several pictures of herself posing in the blue power suit. The diva dressed up in a bright blue bralette and teamed it with a matching blue blazer. The oversized blue blazer lapel collars, folded full sleeves and silver buttons along her torso. She paired it with a pair of matching blue trousers featuring tie details at the waist.

Further, Harnaaz accessorized the look in tinted shades and silver hoop earrings posing for the picture. The fashionista wore her tresses into a half ponytail with her tresses styled in wavy curls with a middle part.

With minimal makeup the model decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.