Holi or the Festival of Colours is celebrated at a time when the dreary days of winter end and the surroundings reverberate with the sights and sounds of the arrival of summer season.

People celebrate Holi by showering colours on one another in spirits of joyfulness with the hope of strengthening the beautiful bond of love and brotherhood and welcome a phase of colourful new beginning.

Holi is also called the Festival of Love as people of the Braj region of India celebrate it in honour of the divine love between Radha and Lord Krishna.

The festival is also celebrated as a victory of good over evil as according to Hindu mythology the demoness Holika was burned to death due to her evil deeds upon a pyre and the devotee Parahlad got saved due to the grace of Lord Vishnu.

This year, Holi is going to be celebrated on March 8 and preparations for this wonderful festival is going on in full swing

The markets are now replete with powders of various hues along with pichkaris and balloons and shoppers are busy in selection and purchasing of the items that are needed to make the Holi celebrations a grand success.

Although celebrations are a part of every society and must be held in enjoyable manner to strengthen the bonds between humans, it should be done in such a way that our actions do not cause a toll on the environment

Here are 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate Holi or Festival of Colours in 2023-

1. Play Holi with flowers

People in Vrindavan celebrate Holi with flowers as a mark of worshipping the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna. It is an eco-friendly way of traditional Holi celebration that you can follow at home too with your loved ones. These flowers would later decompose and act as the best organic fertilizers for the soil too

2. Make your own Holi colours at home

It is always better to create your own Holi colours at home with the help of ingredients from the kitchen . This way of celebrating the Festival of Colours is not only good for the environment but safe for your health too. Stay away from using improper colours such as oil paints, petrol, dirt, or other chemical goods.

3. Celebrate Holi in a waterless and plastic free way

Try not to waste water in Holi and avoid the usage of plastic bags and balloons. The best way to celebrate Holi is to make your own natural coloured powders at home and using it to play with your loved ones.

4. Share your home utensils for the Holi feast

As Holi is a celebration of love and friendship, implement it fully in such a way that the bonds are not only strengthened but the environment also remains safe. If you plan a Holi feast in your neighbourhood with delicacies such as thandai, gujiyas etc. bring out your own steel or ceramic utensils and share among yourselves. Stay away from using plastic wares for your feast as it is very harmful for the environment

5. Burn environmental-friendly waste during Holika Dahan

On the night before Holi, huge bonfires are lit to commemorate the burning of the demon Holika which is traditionally known as Holika Dahan. Use eco-friendly waste to make the fire so that you don’t end up harming the environment.