Hooded gown is likely to become a hit among the fashion frenzy crowd and also the newest fashion statement of 2023.

Due to the varied styles of hooded gowns shown in glamorous avatars by celebrities from all walks of life in glitzy ceremonies in the first half of 2023, it is likely to rule the fashion world in the coming months.

Here are 5 ethereal looks of hooded gowns at the red carpet in 2023 that made us discuss about this unique form of haute couture-

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking fashion statement in Cannes 2023 red carpet in a sparkling silver gown adorned with aluminium paillettes and crystals from fashion label Sophie Couture . Besides the giant hood covering her head, the unmissable feature was the oversized black bow which seems to bring the entire glittery outfit together and made the beautiful actress look like an elegant queen.

2. Mrunal Thakur

The Cannes 2023 also saw a beautiful embroidered hooded gown making an appearance. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakhur opted for an asymmetrical skirt and a crop top featuring an elegant hood. The outfit which had exact similarity with a hooded gown featured exquisite floral lacework and beautiful geometric prints. Thakhur completed her look with jewellery from Dios Paris and Christian Louboutin pumps.

3. Alexandra Ambrosio

Supermodel Alexandra Ambrosio made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2023 in a sequined pink hooded gown designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. She accentuated her sparkling look with contemporary jewellery from Pomellato

4. Penelope Cruz

The star studded Met Gala 2023 event saw Penelope Cruz jumping on the hooded gown bandwagon in an ethereal style. The pristine white hooded gown designed by Chanel featured beautiful white pearls and shimmering silver sequins.

5. Malala Yousafzai

Besides actresses and models, Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai also made a dream like appearance in the Oscars 2023 event in a shimmering silver hooded gown designed by Ralph Lauren