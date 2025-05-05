Do science verifies any impact of an eclipse in pregnancy?

Many old myths and superstitions suggest that eclipses could harm pregnancy, with past cultures advising pregnant women to be cautious, believing the event could cause birth defects, miscarriage, or harm to their babies.

However, science has shown that there is no truth to these claims.

From a scientific point of view, an eclipse doesn’t harm pregnancy. Whether it’s a solar or lunar eclipse, it’s just a natural event where the moon either passes in front of the sun or the earth comes between the sun and the moon.

This creates temporary darkness, but it doesn’t change anything in the environment that could affect a pregnant woman or her baby. The air, radiation, and other factors during an eclipse are the same as they are at any other time of the day.

These myths about eclipses and pregnancy likely come from ancient times when people didn’t understand how the moon and sun worked. Back then, any unusual event, like an eclipse, was often seen as a bad sign.

Many cultures believed that special precautions were needed during an eclipse to avoid harm, but today, we know these ideas are false.

While it’s true that looking directly at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can hurt your eyes, this risk is the same for everyone, not just pregnant women. The idea that an eclipse specifically affects pregnancy is simply a superstition, not a fact.

For expectant mothers today, there’s no need to worry about the effects of an eclipse. Doctors say it’s safe to go about your day as usual when there’s an eclipse.

Eclipses are just beautiful natural events, and there’s no reason to fear them during pregnancy. It’s important to trust science and facts, not old myths.