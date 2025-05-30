Lampi, also called Langpih, is a quiet village in Assam near the Meghalaya border. It is located in the Kamrup district and is often referred to as the “last village of Assam.” Surrounded by green hills and cool weather, Lampi is a peaceful and beautiful place that many travelers don’t know about yet.

Why Visit Lampi?

This village is great for people who love nature and simple village life. The air is fresh, the views are lovely, and the calm atmosphere helps visitors feel relaxed and refreshed. It’s far from busy cities, making it a good place to escape noise and crowds.

Life in Lampi

Most people in Lampi are from the Nepali and Khasi communities. They live simply by farming and raising animals. The village has few facilities, no hospitals nearby, electricity isn’t always reliable, and there are few shops or restaurants. Because it is on the Assam-Meghalaya border, there have been some disputes, making it harder for the village to grow.

What Makes Lampi Special?

Even with its challenges, Lampi’s natural beauty and peaceful life make it special. The cool climate, green hills, and fresh air are perfect for relaxing walks, photography, and enjoying nature.

Tips for Visitors

If you plan to visit, come prepared. Bring enough food, water, and supplies, and it’s best to travel with a local guide who knows the area. Respect the environment and local culture to keep Lampi clean and quiet.

A Hidden Gem to Explore

If you want to find a hidden gem with beautiful views and friendly people, Lampi is a great choice. It’s a place to slow down, enjoy nature, and experience life in a remote village away from busy tourist spots.