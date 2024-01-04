Nudity or nudism or naturism, is a lifestyle of practicing non-sexual social nudity in private and in public.

Nudity is the state of being in which a human is without clothing.

In general English usage, nude and naked are often synonyms for a human being unclothed.

At the turn of the 20th century, organizations emerged to promote social nudity and to establish private campgrounds and resorts for that purpose.

The earliest known naturist club in the western sense of the word was established in British India in 1891.

The Fellowship of the Naked Trust was founded by Charles Edward Gordon Crawford, a widower who was a District and Sessions Judge for the Bombay Civil Service.

While it may be more commonly associated with Western countries, nudism has quietly found its place in various corners of the globe.

For some cultures in Africa, it has always been a norm.

These African societies for centuries, have incorporated nudity into their rituals, ceremonies, and daily life.

Besides in Africa, there are several other tribes and cultures around the world that still practice nudity in their daily lives.

Zo’é Tribe of Brazil

Zo’é tribe is a small ethnic group that resides in the Amazon rainforest.

The Zo’é tribe resides by the Erepecuru and the Cuminapanema rivers in Northern Pará in Brazil.

The tribe is mostly known to wear just a wooden plug piercing on their bottom lip.

Koma Tribe of Nigeria

The Koma tribe is the ethnic group of mountain dwellers residing in Adamawa state, northern Nigeria.

Some of their villages share a border with the neighboring country Cameroon.

People of this primitive tribe are mostly into farming and are unilineal as their sons inherit their father’s properties while daughters, their mothers.

Koma tribe have held on strongly to their traditions.

People belonging to this tribe wear leaves and animal skins.

Dani Tribe of New Guinea

The Dani tribe are the nomadic people residing in the most populous region spread across the islands of Western New Guinea.

It has a population of over 220,000.

The tribe happens to be one of the tribes in New Guinea who have managed to hold on tenaciously to their primitive ways.

People of this tribe have refused to adhere to modernization and still go about naked as their men wear penis sheaths and the women go about bare-chested.