Christmas celebration in Northeast India cannot be compared to that of other part of India. The region is home to a people from various religious beliefs, everyone embraces the holiday with an infectious enthusiasm, decorating churches in dazzling lights and ringing in the festivities with joyous carols and community feasts and reflects unity beyond beliefs.

We have listed the stunning churches of Northeast India that you should not miss:

1. Meghalaya: Shillong Cathedral, also known as the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, is a majestic neo-Gothic structure draped in festive lights during Christmas. Inside, the soaring ceilings and stained-glass windows come alive with the warm glow of candles and the melodious voices of the choir.

2. Nagaland: Kohima Baptist Church, the oldest Baptist church in Northeast India, stands as a testament to the region’s rich Christian heritage. During Christmas, the church is adorned with traditional Naga motifs and vibrant Christmas decorations, creating a unique blend of cultural and religious expression.

3. Mizoram: Aizawl Presbyterian Church, known for its distinctive red-brick facade, is the heart of Christmas celebrations in Aizawl. The church grounds come alive with colorful stalls selling local delicacies, while joyous carols sung in Mizo fill the air, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

4. Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Monastery, while not traditionally a Christian church, transforms into a vibrant tapestry of Christmas cheer during the festive season. The Tibetan Buddhist monks join in the celebrations, lighting butter lamps and offering prayers for peace and goodwill.

5. Tripura: Agartala Tripura Sundari Temple, a Hindu temple, showcases the spirit of interfaith harmony in Northeast India. During Christmas, the temple organizes caroling events and distributes sweets to celebrate the joyous occasion.

