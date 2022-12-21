Christmas is all about setting up the X-mas tree, preparing delicious food, gifts, and a lot of good vibes.

The festival, which is incomplete without some great delicacies and gifts, also remains amiss in its festive spirit without the inclusion of good food.

Although Christmas cakes is the most essential food, Spicy and lip-smacking snacks further set the stage for the elaborate meal that follows.

As your guests groove to the Christmas tunes, here are some appetizers that will keep up their energy and festive moods high-

1. Cheese Potato Shots

When potato and cheese combine, it leads to a heavenly blend of flavours. If you want to be a great host this Christmas, make sure to include this starter in your party menu. The crunch of the potatoes and breadcrumbs goes perfectly with the cheese inside and no one would be able to resist taking a bite.

2. Paneer Popcorn

If you want to include some vegetarian options to your Christmas menu, the paneer popcorn is just perfect. It is a vegetarian variant of chicken popcorn and offers the distinct and creamy taste of paneer along with the crunch of the coating.

3. Chicken Loaded Nachos

Nachos are a party favourite. These nachos are loaded with chicken and a host of flavours that will instantly get the guests hooked on them.

4. Hot Rock Garlic Prawns

The best seafood to try this Christmas would be hot rock prawns. It is cooked in the traditional Italian way using white wine, lime and olive oil. It doesn’t require too many ingredients and the preparation is easy.

5. Potato Rings

When it comes to appetizers, potatoes have to feature on the menu in some way or the other. For Christmas, you can try these light and crispy potato rings that will make your mouth water.