There is always the question of whether a contestant of short height is ever able to win a beauty pageant and Rita Gangwani, a pageant coach who has trained Manushi Chhillar who went on to win the title of Miss World has busted this common myth.

Gangwani, in a post on Instagram, reveals that color, size and shape doesn’t define anyone’s worth but courage and belief plays a great role in making a person win a pageant.

“Your color, shape, size – none of it defines your worth or your potential. What truly sets you apart is your courage, your belief in yourself, and your determination to rise above self-doubt.” she wrote in a post.

According to Gangwani, the courage to show up, the confidence to embrace your uniqueness, and the unwavering belief are the factors which makes contestants win a pageant.

“This message is for every beautiful soul who feels they might never win a competition or achieve their dreams. Remember, the key to standing out isn’t perfection – it’s the courage to show up, the confidence to embrace your uniqueness, and the unwavering belief that you are enough just as you are,” she added.

She encouraged people to keep going ahead and believing in themselves and never be shameful in being their real selves unapologetically.



“Let nothing stop you. Every step you take with courage and faith brings you closer to victory – not just in competitions but in life itself. Keep going, keep believing, and most importantly, keep being unapologetically YOU,” she wrote



“The only competition you need to win is the one with self-doubt,” she added.

Gangwani has earned her laurels as the personality development coach of many well known pageant winners and glamour industry professionals , both nationally and internationally.

She is also a well known corporate trainer and even grooms the teams of many Fortune 500 companies.

She has over 40 years of experience in grooming and pageantry.

Manushi Chhillar ‘s coach educates and inspires with a perfect blend of wisdom, razor-sharp insight and humor.

She holds training programs for the student community in india and abroad

She is also the visiting faculty to some top notch management institutes of the country.

Gangwani is also a motivational speaker, Tedx speaker, Josh speaker, author, etiquette consultant, actress, author, healer and entrepreneur.

She also served in the Indian Armed Forces.