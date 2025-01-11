Chicken is a much-loved non-vegetarian dish across the world and people often like to take the consideration whether it is local or broiler as per their choice of consumption.

Both country chicken and broiler chicken are excellent sources of high-quality protein.

As protein is essential for tissue repair, muscle growth, and overall development, you can cook and enjoy chicken whenever you want with your family.

Being a versatile dish, chicken can be cooked in various ways and its soft flesh absorbs every kind of ingredient well due to which it always tastes yummy.

When you are deciding between country and broiler chicken, think about what is important for your family’s health and what you all like to eat. It’s also about what’s available to you.

If you aren’t sure about what type of chicken might be good for you as per your health, always consult a dietitian or doctor to get the right solution.

Learn about the differences between broiler and local chicken

1. Local chickens are organic chickens which have been reared naturally in free environments without much medicines whereas broiler chicken are mass produced or bred with chemicals for faster growth.

2. As chickens raised without control in farms are free to source its own diet, the meat is firmer and tastier than broiler chicken. On the other hand, the meat of broiler chicken is softer and of less flavour but is easier for biting and chewing

3. Broiler chickens are cheaper than local chickens as the former includes mass production for commercial purposes

4. The most noteworthy fact is that local chickens have less protein content than broiler chickens

5. Local chickens have less fat content as their way of rearing allows them to enjoy a natural diet as per their choices. Broiler chickens have more fat than local chickens as they are force fed a diet which makes them grow rapidly.

6. Due to their lifestyle, eating local chickens allows your body to get more Omega-3 fatty acids than eating broiler chicken