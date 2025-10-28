Among the various types of body ailments, knee, back and ankle pain are the most common and the good news is that there are specific exercises dedicated solely for it.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently revealed the best form of exercises to perform if you suffer constantly from knee, back and ankle pain.

As per the healthcare expert, the best form of exercise for knee, back and ankle pain is chair squat.

To do the chair squat, focus on getting up quickly from the chair and squeeze your hips together on top. Lower yourself slowly to almost touch the chair, and let the knees spread away from each other. Start with one but start. Add one every week.

After doing the chair squat, if you have the ability to do the full squat, do it but not more than five at a time.

To do the full squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and push your hips back as if sitting in a chair until your thighs are at least parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight, chest up, and weight in your heels as you lower yourself. Push through your heels to return to the standing position.

According to Diwekar, it is better to start with ten squats daily